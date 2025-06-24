The week-long event will teach heritage through activities

Kids divide into different clans according to their age, and work on the first assignment.

The Coharie Tribe of Sampson County is holding its inaugural Coharie Community Youth Camp this week at their tribal center down NC Highway 421. They kicked things off Monday with a good-sized group of participants ranging in age from five to 14. Led by multiple members of the community, Talia Faircloth, Teryn Brewington, and others look to make this an annual staple amongst the Coharie Tribe.

“The camp will welcome tribal youth for a full week of hands-on learning, where they will engage in workshops on language preservation, traditional crafts, storytelling, drumming, dancing, and native sports. The program is focused on cultural revitalization and building a strong sense of identity, pride, and leadership among the next generation,” stated a press release about the camp.

Talia Faircloth noted, “We are bringing our native youth in from within the community, and teaching them about where our tribe comes from, where their relatives and ancestors come from.”

She continued by saying, “This camp is about more than just fun — it’s about passing down the knowledge and values of our ancestors. We want our youth to know who they are and where they come from, so they can carry our traditions forward with confidence.”

The camp also offers opportunities for mentorship, community building, and physical wellness through games and wellness activities. Tribal elders and community leaders will be involved throughout the week, serving as guides and storytellers for the youth.

This idea was sparked by Brewington, who is a member of the Sappony tribe near Halifax, Va., and Person County. She married Corey Brewington, a local Coharie native, and was inspired to bring a similar experience she had during a Sappony camp here to Coharie. “Our Sappony tribe has been doing a camp for 24 years now. I started as a camper in 2001, and I’m part of the adult committee that runs the camp. This is something our communities have done for a very long time. Our tribes will share knowledge amongst each other, intermix, and live amongst each other. We have a history of intermarrying, sharing, and collaborating, so we’re just continuing that tradition,” she explained.

Brewington also spoke about her hope that this becomes adopted by other tribes as well. “We would like to see other tribes start doing youth camps. There’s a lot of interest from other tribes in doing that, to try to preserve culture, and that’s what this is all about, bringing the community together and preserving that culture.”

Her husband, Corey, one of the singers and members of Coharie’s Smokey River Drum group, also spoke about his hopes and plans for the camp. “They’re going to learn a lot of history this week,” he said, “whether it’s learning some language or a lot of history of the tribe, but one thing’s for sure is that they’re going to have fun doing it which will make them want to learn and do more.”

He continued by stating, “My hope for the camp is to instill identity in the young people of our community, so they know what it means to be Coharie, and what it means to be a part of a tribe and a people.”

Corey Brewington said he feels optimistic that the program will grow with more parental involvement. “For this being the first year, this is a good-sized crowd, but as far as growing, I would love to see more adults involved. I know if we capture the kids’ interest, it’ll start making their parents to want to be involved too. That’s what I hope. Hopefully, they’ll start integrating their parents and more families into the camp.”

He also talked about other activities that will be held during the week. “Of course, we’re going to have kayaking like we’ve been having on the Coharie River, and we’re going to do some lacrosse and other stickball games, like Shinney, a traditional game we used to do.”

Zayden Goodman, one of the kids in attendance, expressed excitement for the upcoming events during camp. “I’m very excited; I think it’s going to be a good time. It’s already off to a great start,” said young Zayden, who will be an eighth-grader at Sampson Middle, in the fall.

“I know most everyone here. They’re all my cousins some way or somehow, which makes it cool.” Zayden continued. “I’m just really looking forward to having a good time and learning more about my heritage. I hope that they keep this going every year.”

The children are broken up by age groups into different “clans.” The youngest is the Deer Clan, ranging from ages 5-7, followed by the Bear Clan with ages 8-10. The next group, the Wolf Clan, is made up of 10- to 12-year-olds, with the oldest group being the Turtle Clan, consisting of those 12 and up. The 13 youth counselors who are helping this week are all between the ages of 15-18, with adult camp leaders to assist and instruct.

One of those camp leaders is Chris Jones, who served as the emcee of Monday’s first day of camp. Jones walked around getting the children to make the noises of their clan group, and ask random questions to keep the kids involved. He began by stating how exciting this week will be. “It’s exciting, most of the kids arrived ready to engage, some may have been a little anxious, but they’re already perking up and working together, and that’s what we want.”

The camp is implementing a “no cell phone rule” during the time of the camp. “We just want to focus on the activities we have,” Jones stressed. “We’re going to focus a lot on nature, culture, and heritage, and you know how much of a distraction those cell phones can be. We just want to eliminate during the camp so they can have a chance to really get back to basics during this week and get to know each other even more.

“We want to build relationships without all the distractions,” Jones attested. “Someone told me, ‘Kids get easily bored.’ Well, that’s why you engage with them. Engage with the children, watch, and see. There might be one in the corner sitting quietly, and staying to themselves, but when you engage with them, you can get them out of their shell and be more interactive.”

Jones further explained the concept of the clans, stating, “We kind of want to build a little sense of rivalry between the clans, which goes towards what we call ‘esprit de corps.’ That means we got everyone excited about the spirit of what’s going on here, and there’s a pride behind what you’re doing. We don’t want to allow any dull moments here, because dull moments are the opportunities to get in trouble.”

Members of the Coharie Tribe invite local organizations and community members to support this important cultural event through sponsorships, donations, or volunteer efforts.

For more information about the camp or how to get involved, you can contact Talia Faircloth at [email protected] or 910-564-6909.

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231