The Sampson County Animal Shelter posted a few tips on how to keep animals safe during the extreme summer heat and, really, throughout the summer months.

Farm workers on High House Road Tuesday morning were busy trying to get bell peppers out of the field before the worst of Tuesday’s heat began to bear down on them.

Dog walkers and hard-core exercise enthusiasts were out early Tuesday morning across Sampson trying to finish their a.m. routines before the extreme heat began to bear down on them. But even at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the temperatures were close to 80, and heat warnings had already been issued, with caution advised for those working or playing outside over the next few days.

Roofers and construction workers, too, were on the job by daybreak in many areas, trying to get the bulk of their day behind them before the extreme sun began to beat down, making what they said was an already difficult task on a hot Tuesday even more so.

And farmers, as with every summer, have one eye on the forecast and the other on their crops, many of which are being harvested this time of year while others are still in the growing stages.

In every case, the heat was the focus, and safety the key.

“You can’t stand to be outside all that long, even in the morning,” one walker, who asked not to be identified, said, as they made their way around Coharie Country Club early Tuesday. “Got to get this walk in and then stay inside the rest of the day. It’s just too hot to do much.”

While there is supposed to be a slight break in the heat today — from the over 110 heat index prediction from Tuesday in Sampson County — temperatures are still expected to hover near 96, with lows never making it out of the mid-70s and rain chances next to nil.

“The temperature is tough,” noted Zach Parker, agriculture agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Sampson. Parker, who oversees crops across the county, said while the temperatures will take a toll over time, the recent rains are making things more bearable for many row crops.

With much of the county, particularly Clinton to Clement, getting inundated with rain over the last few weeks — close to eight inches in some parts — a lot of the soil was saturated, he said, allowing crops like corn and soy beans, peanuts and sweet potatoes to thrive.

“At the moment those crops are doing OK,” Parker stressed. “We have had so much rain, the soil is pretty saturated.”

A lot of the county’s corn, cotton and tobacco, for example, are what Parker called “shallow rooted,” meaning the roots don’t grow as deep, giving them, for now, enough soil moisture to thrive.

“Now if we were to be dry for two or so weeks with these hot days, that would be a different story,” Parker attested.

As far as horticulture crops go, Extension Director Brad Hardison noted that blueberries, melons, sweet corn and cucumbers were currently being harvested and, with extreme heat, some fruit loss could be expected.

“There could be some quality issues such as sunscald, cracking, blossom and fruit drop,” Hardison noted.

But, he assured, a drop in temperatures and rain could prevent any really serious issues. “Production can rebound if temperatures drop and we keep receiving rainfall,” Hardison added.

At Sampson Regional Medical Center, one eye also remained on the heat and the expected visits to the emergency room for those who failed to heed the many warnings, top among them heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Dr. Christopher Occhino, SRMC’s Emergency Department medical director, noted in a memo that heat exhaustion is a “serious condition that can occur when your body overheats, typically due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and inadequate fluid intake.”

Occhino urged people to be aware of what he said were the early signs of heat exhaustion, such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and cool, clammy skin.

“If symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke persist,” Dr. Occhino wrote, “despite taking preventive measures, seek medical attention promptly. Don’t hesitate to call for help if someone shows signs of heat-related illness, such as confusion or unconsciousness.”

Dehydration Occhino noted in his memo, impacts everyone. “Kids think they won’t be affected by dehydration, and that’s something only older populations deal with, but that is just not the case. Kids and teens often equate thirst to hunger, so instead of reaching for water, they eat snacks, instead.”

Individuals, the doctor said, who have been sweating all day often forget once they get inside and cool off that they still need to re-hydrate. “Many times individuals will fall asleep and wake up feeling like something is not right. Symptoms of dehydration may not become apparent until hours after, leading to nighttime discomfort and visits to the Emergency Department searching for answers.”

And humans, Anna Ellis with Sampson County’s animal shelter, said on a social media post, need to be mindful of their pets as well as themselves and their loved ones.

“As temperatures rise, don’t forget our furry friends feel the heat, too,” Ellis cautioned in a recent post, offering tips on how to keep dogs, cats and other pets safe during extreme heat.

Heat strokes, she said, can happen fast and are deadly to animals.

The same is true of hot pavement. If you are walking your dog, be sure to do so early in the morning or in grassy areas, and not on pavement. If it’s too hot for a human’s feet, it’s too hot for an animals paws, too, she stressed.

And, like humans, animals should not be left in hot cars.

While temperatures aren’t expected to reach the double digits later in the week, forecasters are calling for highs to stay in the 90s, with lows in the 70s and little chance of measurable rain.