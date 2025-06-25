Now that the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year has been adopted by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, it’s time to start planning for the following year’s budget. The county commissioners took steps to do just that at their meeting on Friday, by passing a resolution with instructions for incoming County Manager Allen Vann regarding the 2026-27 fiscal year budget.

Perhaps most importantly to Sampson County citizens, the first item in the resolution is, “There will be no general property tax increase.” After a 6-cent property tax increase this year, Interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson suggested no increases for next year.

School systems would receive an estimated $274,000 next year as part of the 25-percent funding formula, which the commissioners and both Boards of Education approved in May.

At Friday’s meeting after this year’s budget was passed, the main topic of discussion was a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for the coming year, since no increase was offered for employees this year.

Hudson presented the commissioners with four options — a 2-percent COLA only, a 2-percent COLA plus a $1,000 bonus option, a 3-percent COLA only, or a 3-percent COLA plus $500 bonus option. He gave the costs for each option, and shared the total additional estimated expenses with each option as well.

Chair Allen McLamb stated that he was in favor of a 3-percent COLA with a one-time $500 bonus, which would cost $1,203,957, bringing the total additional estimated expenses to $1,477,957. That option would still keep budget growth under 2 percent, which the commissioners agreed was preferable.

Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin agreed that option was the best choice.

“I think that due to the fact that we’re not giving out a COLA this year and other surrounding counties are, we would probably need to be a little more aggressive next year and do the 3-percent plus $500,” Commissioner Chip Crumpler said. “That’s just the way I feel about it. That would still keep our budget growth less than 2 percent. I think that’s very important.”

Commissioner Lethia Lee stated, “The 3-percent, $500 bonus option will allow our employees to get the best they can get.”

Vice Chair Eric Pope also concurred. “If we don’t do something, it’s going to have a negative impact. It’s the best option we have before us,” he stated.

“We anticipate about an estimated growth in your tax base of $600,000, which means your estimated increased fund balance appropriation above what you have appropriated this year would be $877,957,” Hudson explained. “When you do that, your total estimated additional needed revenues would match your total additional estimated expenditures. Just be mindful of your increase in tax base, and increase in fund balance appropriation.”

Other items in the resolution include:

Departmental fee increases may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Mandated services will be fully funded as required by law.

The total of all general fund department funding will be capped at 2025-26 levels.

Travel and training will be considered as part of the budget.

The budget will include the local match for the Hobbton High School construction grant, estimated at $4.2 million.

Any increases in staffing will be offset by equivalent cuts to recurring expenditures.

The water and transportation departments will continue to be self-sustaining.

If the county is not successful in contract negotiations with GFL for county convenience centers, the commissioners will make the necessary decisions. So far, $1.2 million is scheduled to be set aside if negotiations fail.

The county’s 10-year capital improvement plan to maintain county buildings will be followed.

Fire tax rates will follow the 2025 Fire and Rescue Services Agreement.

The economic development director will make a recommendation to the county manager to make necessary infrastructure improvements at the county’s industrial parks.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

However, Hudson stressed that just because the resolution passed, it does not mean these items will definitely be part of the 2026-27 budget. “First of all, this is a goal. It’s not set in stone,” he said. “This is guidance to the new manager. It’s not set in stone until you adopt the budget ordinance for that fiscal year.”