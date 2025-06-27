The Rotary Club of Clinton held a meeting on June 10, for the presentation of awards. Dr. R. Jason Davis was presented his first Paul Harris Fellow award. Mac Purcell presented Dr. Davis his certificate and Paul Harris Pin, with Larry Barnes, his sponsor by his side. Barnes also presented Dr. Davis with a 4-Way Test plaque, which is the Rotary standard by which all decisions are made.

Dr. Davis received the award by donating $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. When contributing to the Rotary Foundation through the annual fund, Rotary gives back 50 percent of donations to the district, which clubs can then present as grant requests for monies to do projects in their community.

The club meets Tuesday evenings at Coharie Country Club. If you would be interested in learning more about Rotary, please text 910-305-5632.