School board OKs contract with architecture firm

The Clinton City Board of Education has approved a standard form of agreement with SFL+A Architects, the next step toward constructing a new school serving grades Pre-K through 2.

The board has not yet determined a location for the school, but enrollment is expected to number around 900, John Lowe, executive director of technology and auxiliary services, told the school board during the regular monthly meeting June 24.

Lowe explained that before the board was an attorney-viewed agreement between Clinton City Schools Board of Education and SFL+A Architects. “This is the next step in pursuing the new school project,” he said.

If the agreement is terminated for whatever reason, the school district would owe SFL+A for services rendered, but only after North Carolina needs-based public school grant funding is received by Clinton City Schools.

The agreement gives “very preliminary” costs, Lowe stressed. It stipulates the costs as follows: the construction cost is $53,277.675; inflation adds $2,131,106 for a total of $55,408,761. Technology and furniture adds another $4,117,495 for a total of $59,804,756. With a contingency of $1,196,095 and a soft cost, which means things that may come up during the process, of $4,784,380, the grand total comes to $65,785,232.

The needs-based grant would provide $42 million of that. Lowe added that county commissioners would have to chip in a percentage, and Clinton City Schools would also receive a sales tax refund, geothermal rebates, DOT reimbursements and a local funding grant match, bringing the responsibility of the school system to $15,313,483.78.

“You would not owe SFL+A anything, unless the needs-based capital fund grant is achieved at $42 million,” Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated. “So if we don’t get those grants, you don’t owe SFL+A Architects anything.”

Based on current state legislation, the school system wouldn’t be eligible for two more years, due to Sampson County Schools also constructing a new school building. But Lowe said there have been indications that might change to allow Clinton City to apply sooner. “If you prove this, SFL+A Architects will move forward with completing the application for this school year,” Dr. Johnson said. “Once you receive the funding, you have two years to go shovels in the ground. That doesn’t mean you have to complete the building project, but you have to be moving on the building project within two years.”

Board member Carol Worley asked where the school would be located. “That is a discussion the board needs to have,” Dr. Johnson replied.

SFL+A would help guide the school system through the land acquisition process, Lowe shared, pointing out that the cost of the land cannot be included in the construction project. “That would be a project outside the construction,” he said.

Once the needs-based grant is received, the school system would then have until 2028 to come up with the rest of the $15 million for funding, plus funding needed for land acquisition.

Board member Oscar Rodriguez asked how this project compares to the construction of Clinton High School. Lowe responded that at that time, there was the needs-based grant, as well as funding from the USDA.

When asked by board member Clark Hales if $15 million was a feasible number, Dr. Johnson stated, “I would say to that question, that’s what Jones County did. They did a public-private partnership. Basically, SFL+A or the bank, really, owns the building until they have the funding. There can be some things that you have to be aware of. HVAC… the warranties on like, HVAC equipment because the building is changing ownership, some of the warranties aren’t transferable. They talked about USDA funding. I don’t know what the likelihood of that would be. You guys cannot, as a board, go out and borrow the money.”

“What about a bond referendum, asking the citizens to borrow the money?” board member Jeremy Edgerton asked.

Lowe responded that there would have to be a coordinated effort between the school district and the county commissioners.

“We’ve not had this document real long, so the $15 million was a little eye-opening to Mr. Lowe and myself,” Dr. Johnson stated. “It’s a lot of money, but we’ve not really sat down and discussed options.”

Board chair Dr. Linda Brunson suggested that there would probably be opportunities to cut costs in certain areas.

“You’ve got to stay within the DPI (North Carolina Department of Public Instruction) recommendations for square footage, but you can do things to make sure the costs are within reason,” Lowe explained. “There’s Greene County, for example. They did polished concrete flooring. They don’t like the look of it, but they saved $800,000. You have to weigh a lot of things in that process, like what are wants, what are needs?”

After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the agreement. Lowe reiterated that SFL+A would not move forward with the project until CCS receives the grant funding. “That’s the core of this, is securing the grant funding,” he said.