Camp leaders commend development over the week

Last week, the Coharie tribe of Sampson County hosted their inaugural Youth Community Camp, which was capped off Friday by a community day. The campers in attendance throughout the week participated in many life skill activities, anywhere from fishing and planting, skills that are rooted deeply in Coharie tradition.

Guest speaker Matt Grove, who is Coharie as well, took time to present the importance of agriculture to the campers, and how it’s deeply rooted into the culture. “There’s a saying that, ‘in order to go forward, you must know where you come from,’ and I know that it’s said many different types of ways, but it’s very important for our youth to have their foundational understandings of the Aboriginal people that they come from, the foods that have sustained our people for thousands of years. In our foods, in our plants, our stories, stories of survival, stories of how the creator brought these plants to the people. There is a lot of culture and spirituality tied into the cultivation of our plants in the way that we maintain these crops for thousands of years.”

He continued to speak about the spirituality that is deeply tied to these traditions. “We believe that everything, all life, everything that we create or make, is our relative because the creator made us as well. So everything that the creator spoke into existence contains the Spirit of God. In the same way that we also contain the Spirit of God. So our squash, our corn, our trees, the earth, everything that makes up Mother Earth is related to us.”

Tribal Administrator Greg Jacobs stated that spirituality is instilled in every native. “From the day I was born, my mom and dad taught me about my Native American heritage, and it greatly affected my life. It gave me a sense of belonging to the land that I will own, and the characteristics of Native American people when they tell their story from their own perception, they were compassionate, they were loving. Before we knew of Christianity, our nature, we lived in a Christ-like style without ever even hearing the words.”

Jacobs continued about morals and principles that the tribe instills into their youth. “We teach that you have to treat your neighbor as yourself, love one another, your integrity to truth, and that kind of thing is what makes Native American characteristics, and I think it’s good that we all follow them. So my parents taught me all of those things, through the church, through the community, from one family to the other, and I think that we’re holding onto those values, here now with this youth camp, as a community, we’re holding on to it, with both hands. Just as tight as we can. These children, to know where they’re going, have to know where they come from.”

He also took a moment to reflect on the progression of the tribe, stating, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be the tribal administrator here for the second time, and I have watched children that maybe got away from the heritage, for whatever reason. Maybe their parents were in the military, or they were away to college and away from the core Native American community. But what I’m finding out is that by colonization, which we all know the history of the country, and what minorities have been through, we had to put our traditions away. And some people say, ‘you lost your traditions’, no, we didn’t lose our traditions, we just put them away safely where they’d be protected. When the day came in America when we were free enough and it was safe to pour those traditions back out, we did. Now you can watch these little kids, and their drums, and singing that had been gone for two or three generations, it had been lying dormant inside of them, and it just burst out!”

Grove stated that the youth can get lost amidst the myriad of things that go on in today’s world. “Our youth today have so many different distractions. You know, phones, social media, it’s a lot more distractions than we had coming up. But the counterpoint to that, I would say, is we also have a lot more information available than we did at certain periods of time for previous generations. It’s important for our youth to be grounded in who they are so that they do not become lost in the force. Lost in the force is when you exist in mainstream society without knowing your roots and exactly where you come from.”

Camp leader Talia Faircloth informed that, based on the positive feedback they have received, this camp will become a staple. “We’re definitely already planning on having a second year. We have to find out where our funding is going to come from, but we are planning on having it, regardless. I have multiple kids already telling me that they either want to come back next year, or they wish that we were having it for two weeks, or even the rest of the summer. So, yeah, we definitely have to keep it going.”

Faircloth informed that the camp hosted 55 kids from the tribe. “Fifty-five was a lot for our first year, but it wasn’t unmanageable.” She continued by stating, “We just have to have more community support and have more volunteers helping us. We had a good little amount this year, but again, if we had more, it would have went more smoothly. We definitely want to increase the numbers if possible. I guess our plan is to get it out there to let everyone know, which is just to do what we did this year. We’ll put it out in our monthly community meetings. We actually got a list of addresses of all our tribal members that live locally within the county, and we went door to door, putting them in mailboxes or handing them to each other. We’ve posted it on our tribe’s website and on our Facebook page.”

Another camp leader, Corey Brewington, sat down with the campers earlier this week and asked them, “What does it mean to be Coharie? What does it even mean to be Indian?” Faircloth stated, “A lot of them didn’t know, couldn’t tell you, you didn’t have strong answers, but we’ve sat them down again today and asked them the same question, and we have more developed answers. They’ve learned language. If I stop them and ask them how to say something in the language, they can spit it right back out to me. We’ve taught them some historical facts about the tribe. They’ve learned some life skills throughout the week, as far as fishing and community service. So I think they’ve really soaked up and retained what we’ve taught them this week.”