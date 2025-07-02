More arrests may be forthcoming

The owner of a local vape shop was jailed over the weekend, facing several charges, including a felony, following a raid by local and state law enforcement officials Friday.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s reports, Abdo Ali Al-Juhaim, 32, owner of Smoker Zone at 1117 Sunset Ave. in Clinton, was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $65,000 bond, charged with two counts possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sell of a controlled substance, felony possession marijuana, felony maintaining a place/dwelling for sell of a controlled substance, and dangerous drugs.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis confirmed that the man in the Sampson County Detention Center was one of those involved in Friday’s raids, and he said additional arrests could be forthcoming once state Alcohol Law Enforcement officers completed their investigation.

ALE, along with State Bureau of Investigation agents and Clinton Police, raided both Smoker Zone and Hemp Tobacco & Vape Express in the Food Lion Shopping Center off North Boulevard Friday afternoon.

“The investigation into these locations stemmed from information regarding the illegal sale of controlled substances and products containing more than 0.3 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol),” Friday’s press release about the incident indicated. THC is the active chemical in marijuana that gives its users the effects. North Carolina has not legalized the recreational use of marijuana, making possession, selling, and cultivation of the drug illegal in any amount.

During the raids, ALE seized what they called illegal substances found at both locations and will be conducting further testing to verify the products.

ALE executed the raids with the help of SBI and Clinton PD, according to Davis. The two probes were ongoing and happening at the same time on Friday afternoon.

Both shops are reopened to the public. Though Smoker Zone was closed down Friday after the raid, Hemp Tobacco & Vape Express at 363 North Boulevard by Food Lion, was back and operational mere hours after the raid was concluded. One of the employees, who asked not to be identified, said that authorities seized all their cannabis products, and cash that was in the store. The owner never showed up during the raid.

Alcohol law enforcement (ALE) is the leading agency handling the investigation. ALE is a division of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, charged with enforcing laws related to alcoholic beverages, tobacco and lotteries. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

