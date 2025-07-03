Mayoral,

Sampson County may see a shake-up in elected officials after local municipalities hold elections this November. Some positions will see the incumbent run for re-election, some are totally up for grabs, and some are still shrouded in uncertainty with the July 7 filing period now rapidly approaching.

Filing opens for all local municipal elections Monday, July 7 at 8 a.m. and ends at noon on Friday, July 18.

Four mayoral seats are open Clinton, Autryville, Garland, and Newton Grove and so far three of those currently holding the positions have said they intend to file again.

“I will be the first one in the door,” exclaimed Clinton Mayor Lew Starling when asked of his intentions. “I love this city, our staff, and our citizens. I got a whole lot of energy left, and I’m up to the task. We are right on the cusp of something great here in Clinton, and I want to see it through. All the growth this city is seeing, we are really doing something great here.”

Grayson Spell, Autryville’s mayor, said he anticipates running for re-election. Autryville’s town board has two commissioner seats up for election as well.

Mayor Craig Warren of Newton Grove also plans to toss his hat back in the political arena. “I’m strongly considering it; everyone seems to want me to. I probably will. We have come a long way and still have a job to get done.” As far as the three seats that are up for election, Warren stated, “They have shown interest, but I’ll have to let them answer.”

In addition to Starling’s mayoral post, Clinton has three City Council seats up for election, including the Dist. 1 seat being vacated by current council member Daniel Ruggles, who indicated earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

The District 3 seat held by Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton and the District 5 seat held by Wanda Corbett are also up this year.

Becton could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but Starling said he’s “positive” that he (Becton) will seek another term.

“He’s been serving on the council longer than I have. He’s really a top-class guy, with such a knowledgeable personality. He holds a lot of wisdom, and I really anticipate he will run.”

Corbett said, when reached Tuesday, that she would be filing again. “We’re in this thing together,” she attested. “We have to see it through. There’s a bigger picture that we are working on for the people of Clinton. We want the best for the town of Clinton.”

In the southern end of Sampson, the entire Garland town board and the seat for mayor will be open come the filing period, partly because of all the resignations that have occurred over the last six months.

Mayor Austin Brown and Mayor Pro-Tem Ralph Smith Jr. both insisted that an announcement would be made soon regarding their intentions.

“I can’t say just quite yet, but I’ll have an answer shortly,” Smith noted in a text.

Commissioner Jo Strickland has also indicated that she does not intend to seek re-election, but newly appointed commissioner Shauna’ Harper stated she’s “seriously thinking about it.

Efforts to reach the other two commissioners, Barbara Peterson and Carolyn Melvin, were unsuccessful at press time.

The Town of Roseboro has two commissioner seats that will be up for election, but with only one incumbent intending to run again.

Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Bennett said he is going for “one last ride.”

“I enjoy serving the community and all the progress we have made. If I’m successful this go around, I will be 80 years old at the end of the term. But I truly love this town and the people I work with. We all work together.”

Commissioner Cyndi Templin said she will not be seeking re-election. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the town of Roseboro. I would like to think that the people of the town believe I did a good job and gave my honest effort to represent the town well,” Templin said.

Mayor Alice Butler’s term doesn’t end until 2027.

Other open seats include in the Town of Salemburg, where three seats will be open; the Town of Turkey where there are two open seats; and two alderman seats in the Town of Harrells.

The election will be held Nov. 4.

