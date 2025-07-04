William McDaniel, a member of the Apostolic Church on U.S. 701 north, is flanked by colorful boxes of fireworks under his familiar tent in the Sampson Crossing Shopping Center near Walmart. McDaniel, his wife Maria and son Jeremiah were working the afternoon shift Tuesday afternoon, hawking the sparklers, bottle rockets and other pyrotechnics that July 4th revelers yearn for this time of year. For the last 25 years, the church has used the fireworks sale as its fundraiser. The heat, McDaniel noted, had slowed sales a little, but overall they were pleased with the money raised. McDaniel noted that it’s TNT Fireworks that handles the permits and the inventory and such, and the church just mans the tent and handles the sales. Because of early July 4th holidays at the newspaper office, coverage of all the holiday activities in Clinton and Newton Grove will appear in Tuesday’s Sampson Independent and online earlier at clintonnc.com