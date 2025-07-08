NC Works Community Resource & Career/Job Fair, sponsored by the Sampson County NC Works Career Center, will be held on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bellamy Recreation Center, Royal Lane Park, 500 Pierce St. in Clinton. The event will feature 25-30 employers who are interviewing and hiring, as well as community service providers.

Democratic Women of Sampson County Movie Nights will be held on the following dates at 5 p.m. at the DWSC headquarters, 105 Main St., Clinton: July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15. Movies to be announced. A donation of $5 or more will be appreciated. For more information, contact Bernice Cooper at 910-305-7323.

The Sampson County Branch of the NAACP will hold the Executive Board Meeting via conference call on Monday, July 21 at 6 p.m. All officers and committee chairs are encouraged to attend.

The Sampson County Branch of the NAACP will hold the General Membership Meeting on Monday, July 28 at First Baptist Church, 900 College St. in Clinton. All officers, members and visitors are encouraged to attend.

American Legion — Post No. 22 meets the second Thursday of each month. FMI, call Kenny Williams at 910-354-8780.

BCCCP — The Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) advisory board meets the second Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Health Department or via Microsoft Teams. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 910-592-1131.

Tutors needed — Triangle South Literacy Works is recruiting tutors to teach computer classes, math and reading. Tutors must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma/GED and preferably live in the service area of Harnett, Johnston and Sampson counties. Call 910-891-4111 for more information.

Volunteers needed — The North Carolina Guardian Ad Litem program is currently seeking volunteers to train as court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children. The training is free and consists of 30 hours of instruction in child advocacy law, family dynamics, investigating and interviewing techniques, and court report writing. To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a local and national background check, interview process and possess their own transportation. FMI, call 910-478-3621 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org for an online application and to learn more.

3HC Volunteers — Volunteers are needed for hospice patients in the Clinton/Sampson County area. If interested, call Rose Beasley, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 910-990-4552.

Hospice Volunteers — Liberty Hospice Services is seeking volunteers to visit with Hospice patients. If interested, please call 910-592-8367 and ask for Tammy Taylor.