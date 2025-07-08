Mayor pro tem aims to bring Alive After Five to town

GARLAND — Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr. announced during last week’s town board meeting that he has started an initiative, along with the Sampson Art Council, to bring a series of concerts to Garland next summer, similar to Clinton’s ‘Alive After Five.’ Several Garland commissioners have spoken openly about bringing more attractions to the town, with this initiative being a step in that direction.

“We are for the people,” Smith stated. “The people of the town have been asking for something like this for quite a while, and they deserve it. We shouldn’t have to always go all the way to Clinton or Roseboro for entertainment when we have our beautiful park right here, and people willing to participate.”

Commissioner Carolyn Melvin stated the idea was first brought up by a citizen of Garland, and it really got her thinking, so she brought it to the mayor pro tem. “We are the voice of the community, as commissioners. We have to listen and take into consideration most of what they say. Now, we may not always be able to satisfy their wants all the time, but I truly believe that this was doable, and Ralph got the ball rolling. I am very excited about it.”

She continued by also expressing optimism for a stage to be built in time for the concerts. “I think that will be a relatively easy task. I don’t think it’ll be that difficult because we’re all on the same page, so we don’t have to wait around as much to get stuff done. We need to go ahead and move forward with it. I know when Mayor Pro Tem starts something, he’s pretty good about moving forward and getting it done.”

Commissioner Shauna’ Harper stated, “Music is good for the soul and great for the town of Garland. We are very much alive here, and Garland is growing united. I think this will be another activity to get residents out and about. I love it!”

Mayor Austin Brown hopes that this endeavor will be a lasting one for the citizens of Garland to enjoy. “I think it’s a very positive event that I hope will be one we can continue. We are very excited, and we know the residents will be as well.”

The grant that the town will apply for is called the Levitt AMP Series Grant. The program is geared toward towns and cities that have populations under 250,000. According to its website, the Levitt AMP program is guided by three things: amplifying community pride and a town’s unique character; enriching lives through the power of free, live music; and illustrating the importance of inclusive and vibrant public spaces.

In Sampson Art Council’s proposal to the town, it stated, “SAC anticipates being able to support a concert in Garland with a grant of $2,000. Please note, this is a matching grant. The good news is that Garland could also apply for a North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grant, administered through SAC, for an additional $2,000, which may be used to satisfy the match requirement.”

“This would create an initial amount of $4,000 that could also be supported additionally by the town, businesses, or residents, if needed to present an artist that the town desires. One condition of this funding is that the artist must be multicultural — SAC has excellent resources to help identify performers your residents would enjoy.”

There are certain things that the town would have to provide: commit to hosting a live concert in 2026; apply for both the Levitt AMP subgrant and the Grassroots Grant through SAC; provide a suitable concert location (with stage space, 100–200 amps of power, and adequate parking); coordinate on-site security for the event; supply volunteers to assist with event set-up and clean-up; and help market the concert locally to ensure strong community support and attendance.

Smith concluded in an interview last Tuesday, “This is truly an opportunity to bring Garland together. We can get together like family, because this town is a family. We’re all in this together. I think this will drive more traffic to town, bringing people from Bladen and Pender County, as well as people from all over Sampson County. I truly believe it’s all going to work out for the best. I’m heavily looking forward to next year.”

