RALEIGH – A federal jury found a man from Lynchburg, Va., guilty of multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and 4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine (ANPP). He was also convicted of possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation that led to the arrest and eventual conviction.

According to Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus, sheriff’s officers provided “expert testimony” in the field of Armed Drug Trafficking Investigations. This testimony was beneficial in the conviction,” Smith said. “We are fortunate to have such talented staff in our agency who are recognized as experts in the federal courts.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Derrick O’Brian Hamlett, 32, was a front seat passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in Vance County on Oct. 26, 2022. A Vance County detective noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car and a marijuana grinder in between the front passenger seat and the center console. A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack with a locked section. Hamlett gave law enforcement the code to unlock the section of the backpack. It contained a stolen pistol, a loaded extended magazine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and over 100 dosage units of fentanyl, heroin, and ANPP. It also contained Hamlett’s wallet with his Virginia identification card, Social Security card, and other documents with his information.

Hamlett is a convicted felon and therefore cannot legally possess a firearm.

The Virginia man faces a mandatory minimum of five years of imprisonment and a statutory maximum of life imprisonment when sentenced on a later date.

Daniel P. Bubar, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III accepted the verdict. The Vance County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jermaine Sellers and David Beraka prosecuted the case.