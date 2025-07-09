Coharie Community Gardens will feel the impact of federal budget

Proposed federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) could have an impact felt right here in Sampson County. The recently passed budget is cutting $267 billion in SNAP funding, which will put at risk and potentially dismantle a key program in Sampson County, its community garden that is led by the Coharie Tribe.

This community garden, which is funded by SNAP-Ed, may be on the chopping block if the bill passes, which would roll back the funding. SNAP-Ed helps people with low incomes learn how to eat healthy and stay active. It is part of SNAP, which helps families buy food when money is tight. While SNAP gives money for groceries, SNAP-Ed teaches people how to make smart food choices on a budget to live healthier lives. SNAP-Ed programs also work to increase access to healthy, fresh foods by building infrastructure supports for local communities.

“The changes this program has produced in our community have been truly amazing to witness: intergenerational collaboration and knowledge sharing, a decrease in obesity and an increase in interest about healthy lifestyles, an abundance of good, clean, fresh food,” Coharie Tribal Administrator Greg Jacobs stated. “People who live in the rural context can often feel abandoned, and the funds and education provided through this program have made an impact beyond expectations. It saddens me to think that supporting this kind of change in rural communities is no longer a priority in our country.”

A total of 344 people in Sampson County regularly receive produce through the community garden, which has generated more than 30,000 pounds of local produce and added approximately $50,000 in value to the local food system. “The Coharie Community Garden’s mission is to continue their rich cultural heritage of gardening and provide fresh and healthy produce to Coharie Tribe members, Sampson County community neighbors, and beyond,” Coharie Health Coordinator Tabatha Brewer stated.

Brewer continued by stating, “People don’t think these big federal bills will affect them locally, but it definitely does. Though we are a resilient people, and we’ll find a way to make do, this cut really puts a damper on what we’ve built and how far the program has come.”

The Food, Fitness, and Opportunity Research Collaborative at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC FFORC) is a SNAP-Ed implementer with long-standing SNAP-Ed projects in Sampson County.

Program Director Dr. Molly DeMarco stated, “Coharie Community Garden is a critical resource in Sampson County, providing access to local produce and supporting the local economy.

“SNAP-Ed is a cost-effective and proven program that allows us to be responsive to community needs like supporting this garden project, to help families keep costs down, make healthier food choices, and lead active lifestyles,” she continued.

In rural communities, SNAP doesn’t just help families, it supports local grocery stores, farm stands, and small-town economies. Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates up to $1.80 in local economic activity. Reducing SNAP would harm small businesses and risk job losses.

Brewer also stated, “A lot of our produce goes toward local food banks as well. Hundreds of people partake in community garden events such as the ‘Potato Dig’, where we donated so many pounds of food locally.”

Program manager at UNC FFORC, Kevin Giff, provided even more insight regarding the effects, stating, “Eliminating SNAP-Ed would significantly impact UNC FFORC and our statewide partners.” He continued by saying, “Without this critical funding, over 14 community-based organizations and partnerships across North Carolina, including the Coharie Tribe, are at risk of losing programs that directly support food access, nutrition education, and healthier living in rural and historically under-resourced communities.”

Between 2024-25 alone, SNAP-Ed funding helped UNC FFORC support: 13 community gardens across the state, which collectively provided 1,328 people with nearly 48,000 pounds of fresh produce; youth programs that combine gardening, cooking, and health education to build lifelong skills; workshops for older adults and caregivers on affordable healthy eating, diabetes prevention, and chronic disease management; and partnerships with local food pantries and schools to distribute healthy recipes, conduct food tastings, and promote active living.

Brewer concluded, “I’m nervous there will be even more cuts from this bill that will effect our community. I know without that program, I don’t know if we would have community gardens. This affects hundreds of people. So we’re going to start a petition to bring it back and keep it going.”

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231.