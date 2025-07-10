Jenny Velez has been grooming dogs for five years, which she says “started as a hobby.”

Jenny Velez and Katiana Irizarry are a mother-daughter tandem who have a deep love for animals. Velez, a veteran, is the owner of Noah’s Ark Pet Spa, a business that she started in her garage five years ago. Located at 919 College St. in Clinton since Jan. 23, her daughter will be opening Wholistic Paws, a natural pet supply boutique, right next door.

“Funny things is, we’re not just close as mom and daughter, but we’re actual house neighbors, and now business neighbors too!” Velez said. “Being side by side in College Street Plaza is a blessing. We get to build our dreams together. I’m very proud to introduce the town of Clinton to my daughter and her new business.”

Wholistic Paws, run by Irizarry, focuses on holistic nutrition, clean pet care products, fresh pet food, and personalized support for pet parents who want the best for their dogs and cats. “Katiana has worked hard to bring this vision to life,” Velez stated. “From researching brands and sourcing thoughtfully, to designing and inviting space that educates and empowers pet owners, it’s been amazing. What started as a passion for feeding her own picky pup and cat better food turned into a mission to help others do the same.”

Velez, originally from Puerto Rico, stated, “I’ve always had a deep love for animals, which is why I opened Noah’s Ark Pet Spa. I had a vision of creating a gentle, loving grooming experience where pets are treated like family. It’s not rushed, it’s not stressed, they’re just care for with heart.

“Clinton has truly become home for my family and me,” she continued. “Over the years, I’ve met so many wonderful pets and pet parents. It’s been a joy to serve this community with patience, compassion, and integrity, and now I get to share that with Katiana.”

Irizarry gave thanks and spoke about her goals for Wholistic Paws, saying, “I’m beyond grateful to open The Wholistic Paws beside my mom, she’s been my biggest inspiration and supporter every step of the way. I started this journey around six months ago, building this business from the ground up with the goal of helping pet parents feel seen, supported, and confident in the choices they make for their pets.”

She also said that though there may be other pet stores, Wholistic Paws is providing something totally different. “We’re not worried about competition, we’re focused on connection,” Irizarry stated. “There’s room for all of us, especially when the mission is rooted in love and purpose. The Wholistic Paws is here to fill a meaningful gap in our community, and we’re excited to grow alongside other small businesses in Clinton.”

She further touted that feeling of community, attesting, “Being business owners in Clinton means so much more than running shops, it means contributing to a town we love, showing up for our neighbors, and creating something we can pass on to future generations.

“We hope to be remembered not just as women who love animals, but as strong women leaders who built something meaningful through hard work, faith, and heart,” Irizarry continued. “As a mother-daughter duo, our story is one of love, purpose, and resilience, and we’re just getting started.”

The duo wishes to invite the community and their pets to the grand opening of Wholistic Paws on Friday, July 18 from 5-8 p.m. at College Street Plaza. It will include: pet-friendly activities, giveaways, local vendors, food trucks, a mini pet photo booth, and “a whole lot of love and community spirit.”

Irizarry concluded by stating, “It’s going to be a fun, welcoming evening for pet lovers and families alike. We’d love for all to come and celebrate with us!”

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231.