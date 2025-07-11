Lydell Bolton tosses on his path of victory. He is one half of the winning team for this year’s tournament.

The city of Clinton hosted citizens from all over the county to partake in many events held during July 4 last Friday. From the 10 a.m. home run derby by youth baseball players, to the more adult corn hole game, to the grand finale fireworks show, Friday was jam-packed with activities for people of all ages.

People of all ages, creeds, and backgrounds could be seen in solidarity throughout the day at Royal Lane Park. The way parents rooted for each other’s children during the home run derby, giving encouraging words to each batter that stepped up to the plate. Cheering for every dinger that crossed the fence, with jubilation on the players’ faces. Siblings and friends awaiting outside the fence, trying to track down and catch incoming home runs, all could see the children’s energy. Kamdyn Bryant won the 10-U contest with three, and Henly Moore led the 12-U contest with 6. Both winners received brand new bats supplied by Clinton Parks and Recreation.

“When I woke up, I really felt like I was in the zone,” Moore stated. “Baseball is my favorite sport. I worked pretty hard this season. This was a great way to end the season.”

Garret Bryant, father of Kamdyn, said, “It felt good to see him do well. Kamdyn participated last year, and came away a little disappointed, but he put in a lot of work over the course of this year and got the job done. It was exciting to see.”

Bryant continued by saying, “A lot of these kids know each other, and as parents, we’ve gotten to know each other as well. It’s good to see everybody getting along over the game they love.”

Local event coordinator Justin Carter hosted the second Clinton Parks and Rec Cornhole Tournament at the Bellamy Center. This competition was aimed more toward the adults who stood to win double their entry fee, and take home championship rings for the winning tandem.

The format for the tournament was triple elimination, being that there was an uneven amount of teams that signed up for the contest. “We need more stuff like this,” Carter said. “Something that adults can do without drama and bickering. Everybody here might not know each other, but we coming together to get along, and find out who’s the best. A lot of people around the county believe they’re top dogs in the sport, this just gives us an opportunity here in Sampson County to put that to the test.”

Chema Sanchez, owner of Supreme Cutz Barbershop, bought and donated the boards for the tournament. “I believe anytime we can come together and do something positive for the community, I’m all in. We need more activities not just for the youth, but for the adults too. Clinton is growing more and more, and with that, you got to have things that appease that growing population.”

Carter stated, “Corn hole is a well-known game now, it ain’t just a niche game people play in their backyards. The sport has really grown, and we would like to aim to create a league for it here in Sampson County, kind of like the baseball and softball leagues we have for grown-ups.”

Lydell “Lottie Dottie” Bolton and partner Steve Smith were the winning duo, dominating the boards throughout the tournament. “We’ve got to come back and defend our title next year for sure,” Smith stated.

Downtown Clinton hosted the first installment of NextGen Clinton’s ‘Downtown at Dusk’ series. NextGen Volunteer Natalie Petersen spoke regarding how these events benefit businesses and the citizens. “Many people don’t get off work in time to frequent some of the downtown businesses the town has, so things like this gives people that opportunity, while giving some of these businesses exposure by staying open later.”

Petersen also provided some insight into future plans for the series. “We’re definitely going to do this again during the fall, but for New Year’s Eve, we have a surprise for the town. It’s going to be some type of ball drop, but we cannot reveal what the actual drop is going to be just yet, so stay tuned.”

Petersen expressed that she hopes the organization can gather some sponsors so they can grow and do even bigger events for the city of Clinton. “Everything that you see right now comes out of our pockets. If we could get a couple of sponsors, that would help us do a lot more. I think the more we promote downtown, it will come. We definitely encourage business owners to be more future-focused, and ask ‘How can we get more young people in here’, versus ‘OK, well we’re doing good enough, let’s just keep it the way it is.’

“We’re not trying to turn Clinton into Raleigh,” Peterson continued., “We just want Clinton to be a place that people want to come to, spend money here, shop here. Clinton is really growing, and we want to do our part to make sure we’re keeping up with the changes. Some people say ‘Clinton is fine the way that it is’, but if you don’t grow, you’ll lose a lot of the younger demographic. You have to grow with the times.”

Two volunteers with the group, brothers Cameron and Landon Gronau, spoke as two young men who appreciate NextGen’s efforts. “Clinton having things like this really brings out the young people, as you can tell,” Landon stated. “When you do things like this, it keeps the youth here in Clinton, and not having to go to Smithfield or a Goldsboro for something to do.”

Cameron added, “This is what the city needs. I’m glad NextGen did this, because it proves that you can have fun and enjoy yourself here in Clinton.”

All up and down Sunset Avenue, people lined their cars from Lowe’s parking lot, down to Walmart, trying to find a spot to park and enjoy the grand fireworks display the town put on. “Some people would be surprised just how much those fireworks cost, and the insurance that goes with it. That’s why some towns don’t even have fireworks shows anymore, but we said we have to. It brings the community together for a good cause, and everyone can enjoy each other’s company,” Mayor Lew Starling stated. “You have to put the people first, and that’s what we do. It is truly a beautiful thing to witness when the town gets together in harmony like that.”

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231.