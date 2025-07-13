CEO aims for late August to early September

It’s been a long journey for CEO Donna Bullard and the Star Communications team since Hurricanes Matthew and Florence damaged the previous headquarters located at 3900 N. US 421 Hwy. “We remodeled, repaired, and got back in, and just 13 months later, it flooded again,” Bullard recalled. This left the company in a bit of disarray, having to separate departments to different locations all over town. With the new headquarters, thanks to disaster relief funds, the company will have most departments all under one roof in a state-of-the-art building.

“Being back together will make us more efficient,” Bullard stated. “Being spread apart over five locations for the past seven years, logistically, has been challenging, getting our folks together and whatnot, but just in these few weeks of having people under one roof, we can tell things are much smoother.”

Bullard did state, there are a few “finishing touches” that have to be in place before customers can frequent their new establishment, but the company has spared no expense regarding decor and ambience. “We wanted to bring a modern feeling here. And one thing that I’m proud of is how we worked together with other local companies. From our shrubs to our furniture, we got most of everything from local businesses. That’s what we strive and push for, to give the message that we are here for the community.”

Bullard also showed one of their spacious conference rooms that will be available for community use. “We’ve already been contacted by the North Carolina Rural Center to host them in September. That’s just another way this building can give back to the community. That’s what Star was founded on, as a cooperative to provide a service for a community in need. We never want to forget why this formed.”

Bringing back a bit of nostalgia, the new building will incorporate a drive-thru, just like the old building on 421. “That used to accommodate a lot of our older or elderly customers, and some young customers who just didn’t want to get out of the car, but we definitely wanted to bring the drive-thru back to accommodate some of our seniors,” Bullard stated.

After some last furnishings are in place, the company aims to have a sort of open house before officially opening. “We have to get our customer service staff moved in before we can officially open. I can’t move my folks from the retail store until we’re ready to face customers,” Bullard stated. She is aiming for late August to mid-September for the grand opening.

As far as employee morale, the staff gave comments of relief. Product Media Specialist Mitch Brewington proclaimed, “I’m excited. I’ve been working with Star for 25 years, so I’ve seen a gamut of things in my career. Having been in a building where we were all together, and then experiencing being so spread out, it doesn’t compare. The cohesiveness of being in the same space and place, seeing each other every day, is such an intangible benefit. We are proud of this building.”

Brewington continued to express his excitement about their new studio as well. “Me, personally, working in the production department, we’re excited about what our studio space is going to be able to offer. We’re hoping, like what Ms. Donna said, to give back to the community and let them utilize this studio space once everything is sufficiently equipped.”

Matt Corbett, who has been working with the company for over 10 years, attested to how the unification has contributed to efficiency. “Being so spread out in so many different areas was tough. If we had an issue, I may have to call the commercial department, I may have to call the engineering department, I’m in the plant department, it was just hard to try to make something happen. Now they’re right across the hall from me. Efficiency-wise, it’s so much better now. I’m glad to be back under the same roof.”

Daniels & Daniels Construction Company partnered with JKF Architecture to construct the new corporate headquarters for Star Communications. The environment-friendly building owns the distinction of being the first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified building in Sampson County. The building spans a total of 42,000 square feet, dwarfing the former headquarters.

“I think one misconception is that people think the new building is bringing new jobs, but we are fully staffed. People don’t realize how many different buildings we were spread out amongst,” Bullard stated.

She also wanted to shut down the notion that higher rates are funding the building. “I’ve had some customers say, ‘That’s why my bill went up. That new building, we must be funding the building.’ That is not the case. This building has not been funded by general operations. I want members to feel safe and know we’ve been good stewards of their fiduciary money. That’s very important to us.

“I think one of our greatest accomplishments is the fact that this building has come to fruition without having to raise rates and so forth,” Bullard continued. “We didn’t have to change general operations, with the mindset of being a cooperative. Which is simply serving your members for a needed service, when otherwise that service wouldn’t have been brought to them because there’s no business plan,” she further added. “We serve roughly two to three customers per route mile. So, if you can imagine, when it costs upwards of $50,000 to plow a mile of fiber, that costs the customer $50 a month, there is no business plan or no payback. However, we make it.”

The company wished to give acknowledgement to those who helped bring the new headquarters to fruition, stating, “With its emphasis on sustainability and innovation, this headquarters serves as a dynamic hub for growth and collaboration. Outstanding leadership by Project Manager Justin Wright, Superintendent Donovan Brown, Assistant Superintendent Jose Ponce, and Project Engineer Cameron Kight.”

