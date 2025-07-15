Toddlers (left to right) James Langston, Theodore Tart, and John Langston post on the park’s stage, awaiting the firework show.

Hobbton students (left to right) A’mir Tate, Kyrie Best, Jeremiah Lyon, and Aldrick Allen enjoying the festivities throughout the day.

Deputy Clerk Dana Ellington says the town is thankful for the turnout.

Fireworks in Newton Grove were able to be on full display despite last week’s delay.

Despite the threat of rain and scattered showers earlier in the day, Newton Grove’s annual July 4 community celebration on Sunday drew an impressive turnout that left Mayor Craig Warren and others in high spirits.

“Oh, the turnout’s great. We’re just tickled to have everybody,” said Mayor Warren, smiling as he surveyed the crowd. “It’s not all just local people. We get them from all the neighboring communities coming in and we really appreciate that.”

The event featured a bustling mix of food trucks, live entertainment, and appearances from local emergency services. “We had good representation from the fire department. The kids love to see the fire trucks,” Warren added. “And the Sheriff’s Department has been awesome. They’ve been here in town all day trying to control traffic and mingling with the crowd.”

For many residents, the celebration was about more than just fireworks and food. It was a moment of genuine connection. “We’ve still got that country feel,” Warren said when asked about the spirit of the town. “Neighbors are neighbors. I don’t think people here are looking at it by race, religion, anything like that. We all come together and have a good time.”

Warren emphasized the volunteer-driven nature of the event. “A lot of our town group — they’re not getting paid to be here today,” he said. “But we come together and do this and make this work. It’s the benefit of the community.”

Deputy Clerk Dana Ellington said she was thrilled with the number of attendees, especially given the uncertain forecast.

“I think it’s great, considering how we weren’t sure how the weather was going to work out,” she said. “But we always have a good turnout. The citizens always come and turn out, and it’s just because we have such a good little hometown feel.”

While some concerns about rain and lightning forced organizers to cancel the bouncy houses for safety reasons, the event still came together smoothly. Only one vendor — a food truck from Gams — was absent, but the rest of the vendors showed up ready to serve.

“The vendors are all good. Newton Grove Fire Department showed up to help us out. Everything’s just great,” Dana added.

A last-minute entertainment switch also turned out to be a highlight of the night. Though the original performer canceled, Dillon Jordan from Hope House in Dunn stepped up and saved the evening.

“Our entertainment didn’t work out for us, but we did have somebody step in from Hope House out of Dunn… Really nice guy named Dillon Jordan,” Ellington said. “He came in clutch. That was really nice of him.”

The event also gave families and kids a chance to enjoy the local playground, something Ellington said she hopes becomes a growing tradition.

“Some of the kids that are out here didn’t even know how nice the playground was. I mean, we’ve got that cool zip line and everything. So I feel like this is the one time during the year that it really gets utilized.”

Looking ahead, Newton Grove is already preparing for its fall and holiday festivities. The town’s popular Fall Festival and Christmas events — including the Circle of Lights, cookies with Santa, and possibly even a new New Year’s Eve celebration — are in the works.

“Last year’s Fall Festival was like a Hallmark movie,” Ellington recalled. “It turned out so good. I loved it.”

With a busy calendar and deep community pride, Newton Grove continues to shine as a small town with a big heart.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here in Newton Grove,” Ellington said.

Commissioner Brantley Warren was on hand to greet attendees and expressed his appreciation for the strong community turnout.

“Even with the weather looming, I think we’ve got a great turnout,” said Warren. “Happy to see everybody out and looking forward to the fireworks tonight. So far, so good.”

Last week’s minor disturbance in the area didn’t dampen community spirit. Residents gathered at the local park, enjoying music, food vendors, and children’s activities leading up to the highly anticipated fireworks show.

“In a small town like ours, it means a lot to see everyone come together,” Warren said. “This has become a pretty big event—folks really look forward to the fireworks every year. It’s been a great thing for the community. Small town, big heart. Everybody enjoys it.”

The Newton Grove Parks and Recreation Department has earned praise for organizing the event each year, one of the few small towns in the region that still puts on its own fireworks display.

“Dana books it out a year in advance because the fireworks guy stays booked up,” Warren explained. “The last two or three years, we’ve had to fight the weather and reschedule, but he’s been great to work with. Dana helps out with everything —she makes it easier on everybody.”

Only one vendor was missing from the original schedule—an inflatable bounce house, which was pulled due to safety concerns related to the rain.

“The bounce houses didn’t mix well with the weather, but the kids still had plenty to do,” Warren said. “They were definitely excited.”

The event took place at the town’s beloved public park, which Warren called “the gem of the town.”

“People come from all over just to play at this park. They love it,” he said. “Everybody loves this park. It’s a real good thing for our community.”

