The is school is projected to be finished by 2028.

The future of education in Sampson County took a major step forward this week as project architect Miyuki Keller of SfL+A Architects unveiled detailed plans for the new Hobbton High School during an early morning stakeholder update.

Speaking to community leaders, staff, and members of the strategic council, Keller presented a comprehensive update on the design progress of the state-of-the-art facility. The new high school — set to rise directly across from the current building — aims to create a forward-thinking, community-oriented learning environment.

“We’re really excited to share with you the progress on this project,” Keller said. “This design is the result of months of collaboration with faculty, staff, and the strategic council to ensure we’re creating a school that meets the needs of both students and the larger community.”

Keller emphasized that the design is rooted in several core principles: promoting community engagement, supporting both quiet and active spaces, encouraging transparency, and ensuring multi-functionality across campus. These values have guided every phase of the design process.

Keller shared both renderings and floor plans that illustrated how the new facility will come to life. Site plans show the new school situated directly across from the existing building, with clearly defined zones for student parking, bus drop-off, and carpool access.

A central entrance leads into a secure administration wing and opens up into a bright, flexible dining and lobby space, reflecting the school’s emphasis on transparency and collaboration.

One of the standout features is a cutting-edge, multipurpose auditorium — a space designed for both high-quality performances and athletic use. It will feature retractable seating to easily transform from a formal performance venue into a gymnasium for basketball, volleyball, or large events.

“This is a truly unique space, not just for Hobbton, but for any high school,” Keller explained. “It offers unparalleled flexibility and will be a centerpiece of the campus.”

The school will also feature carefully zoned academic areas. The first floor will house CTE programs and EC classrooms, with a central commons encouraging collaboration and flexible learning. The second floor will include core academic and science classrooms, all connected through shared collaborative spaces that foster interaction and innovation.

Special attention has been paid to make the building feel iconic and personal. Keller hinted that design elements may even become popular locations for student photos and senior memories.

Keller confirmed the project has moved from schematic design to the design development phase. “We’re now refining the details and bringing the ideas to life in a real, tangible way,” she said.

Before concluding, Keller opened the floor to questions, though none were raised. Instead, several attendees expressed gratitude for the team’s work.

“Thank you to SfL+A, Mrs. Keller, and everyone from the central office who’s been involved in this process,” said Board of Education Chairman Darryl Warren. “This is an incredible vision, and we’re excited to see it come to life.”

Construction timelines and next steps will be shared in future updates, but excitement in Hobbton is clearly building —alongside the new high school itself.

Following the presentation, Superintendent Dr. Jamie King offered his perspective on the project’s momentum and shared a few additional updates.

“Our new contractors, T.A. Loving, are optimistic,” King said. “We’re hoping we might even be a little ahead of schedule once the construction phase begins. But of course, this is a long runway — it’s not like building a house. You’re building a house for 500 people, and that naturally takes more time, especially in the design phase.”

Despite the complexity of the timeline, King said the district is in a strong position. “I feel like we’re making really good progress. I’m very excited about the renderings — this is going to be a really good school.”

He also commented on the recent announcement that Chris Daughtry will return to Hobbton High, this time as the principal.

“I think it always helps when a leader has familiarity with the school and the community,” King said. “Mr. Daughtry knows the staff, the culture, and the direction we need to go in. He understands what works and what doesn’t—and that level of knowledge is going to be invaluable as we prepare for this next chapter.”

As construction plans continue to develop, the enthusiasm around the new Hobbton High School continues to grow.

“This is more than just a building — it’s a symbol of where we’re headed as a district,” said King. “We’re building a place that will inspire, empower, and serve our students for decades to come.”

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231.