A growing dispute between the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners and the Newton Grove Volunteer Fire Department has left the community without a finalized contract, potentially putting fire protection agreements and insurance ratings at risk.

At the center of the controversy is a $46,000 funding offer approved by the town board in June for the fire department’s services through the end of the year. That amount, which Mayor Craig Warren stated reflects what the town can currently afford, was initially accepted in principle along with a key revision — changing the term from a three-year to a one-year contract as requested by the department.

However, progress was halted when Fire Chief Daniel Warwick returned the contract with the dollar amount crossed out and a higher figure of $65,000 written in its place. Additionally, the department removed an entire exhibit section (Exhibits A through J), which detailed the service expectations and requirements under the agreement.

“The contract, without those exhibits, becomes essentially a blank check,” Mayor Warren remarked during the meeting. “There’s no mutual accountability if all that’s left is a dollar amount.”

Town officials say they had also committed to begin working with Sampson County to explore establishing a formal fire tax to fund future fire services, a move they hoped would help stabilize funding. However, that process is expected to take up to a year, making this one-year agreement critical for maintaining uninterrupted service.

Board members expressed confusion and frustration over the fire department’s objections, especially since the terms in question mirror those already agreed to with the county.

“What’s baffling is that the department has already accepted these same standards with the county,” said Mayor Warren. “Why not with the town?”

Concerns were also raised about insurance rates for local homeowners, which could be affected if no formal fire service agreement is in place. Residents in attendance voiced support for resolving the issue swiftly.

“I just want my insurance to stay affordable,” fire board member Richie Warren stated. “We need an agreement, plain and simple.”

“I’m the only member on the board who actually lives in the town, so this affects me. I believe we just need to sit down, together, and work this out. I believe it is doable,” he concluded.

The fire department has cited issues with language related to hazmat cleanup responsibilities and firefighter education requirements, but town leaders say those points had already been clarified. Mayor Warren claimed, “We’re not asking them to do anything beyond what’s already expected by state and ISO standards.”

The root of the conflict appears to be funding. The department reportedly faces mounting expenses and debt, but town leaders stress their own fiscal limits. “We have to live within our means just like anyone else,” a board member said. “We’re not denying their challenges, but we have a whole town to think about.”

The board concluded the meeting without a formal resolution but expressed willingness to return to the negotiating table.

“This isn’t a legal fight — it’s a political and practical one,” the town attorney, Lew Starling, said to Mayor Warren prior to the meeting. “If both sides sit down with good faith, I believe this can be resolved.”

A new joint meeting between the town board and the fire department is expected to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

