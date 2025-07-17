Driver plowed into establishment Sunday afternoon

The wreck transpired around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 13, inflicting serious damage to the restaurant.

The driver’s foot had slipped and pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to reports.

ROSEBORO — A cherished local eatery, Hall’s Grill, is picking up the pieces this week after a devastating accident on Sunday, July 13, left the restaurant with significant structural damage and its future temporarily uncertain. According to early accounts, a 15-year-old driver with a learner’s permit accidentally crashed into the building after reportedly confusing the gas and brake pedals.

Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported, NC Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Mellot confirmed. “It was a permit driver who was 15 years of age, traveling with their father,” he further informed. No citations were given.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m., during the restaurant’s scheduled closure on Sunday and Monday. Owner Cynthia Hall called it “a blessing” that the business was closed at the time and that no customers or staff were inside.

“We were getting ready to reopen after a short vacation,” Hall said. “We had just stocked up and were preparing to welcome folks back on Tuesday. Instead, we found ourselves heartbroken.”

Since the incident, the Roseboro community has quickly rallied behind the Hall family and their team, offering prayers, cleanup assistance, and donations to help Hall’s Grill rebuild.

“I can’t express enough how much I appreciate what the community is doing for us,” said Hall. “People have called, shown up, and supported us in ways I never imagined.”

For seven years, Hall’s Grill has served as more than just a dining destination. It’s been a hub of warmth, familiarity, and generosity. The staff members describe themselves as a family, and for many loyal customers, the feeling is mutual.

“She treats her employees like her children,” said longtime staffer Sheila Jacobs. “We’re just grateful no one was inside at the time — it could’ve been so much worse.”

Jacobs added that the Hall family and employees immediately jumped into action following the accident. “Me, my fiancé Joey Bailey, and several others threw up a temporary wall within an hour to secure the area,” she said. “That’s just how tight-knit we are.”

While cleanup began almost immediately, the road to recovery remains steep. The Hall family has learned that their business insurance will not cover much of the damage. The driver’s insurance will pay only a portion, leaving the majority of repairs and lost income on the family’s shoulders.

To help offset the financial blow, Cynthia Hall’s granddaughter, Emily Adams, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“My grandparents have poured their hearts into Hall’s Grill and into our community,” Adams wrote. “After the crash, they didn’t try to sell the food that would spoil — they decided to give it away. That’s just who they are. Now it’s our turn to give back.”

Adams added, “I’m trying my hardest to explain to my grandparents that ‘hand-outs’ and donations have two totally different meanings.”

In addition to the online fundraiser, conversations are underway for a potential community barbecue plate sale to raise additional funds. “A customer actually reached out and suggested it,” Jacobs noted. “We’re still talking through it, but it sounds like something we’d like to do.”

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton echoed the town’s admiration for the Hall family, calling Hall’s Grill “a true staple” of the community.

“Time and again, the owners have shown unwavering support for others — especially our first responders,” Thornton said. “Their generosity has left a lasting impact, and now it’s our turn to lift them up in their time of need.”

Cynthia Hall remains hopeful, if uncertain, about how long the recovery may take. “Dealing with the insurance process has been slow,” she said. “But my goal is to come back bigger, better, and stronger.”

In the meantime, she and her family are committed to staying positive — and generous.

“I’m not just throwing away the food we stocked before the accident,” Hall added. “We’re giving it out to the community. Somebody can use it, and I’d rather bless others than see it go to waste.”

For those looking to support Hall’s Grill, donations can be made through their official GoFundMe page: gofund.me/b29be594.

Their fundraiser goal is set at $95,000 with estimated costs ranging between $75,000–$80,000. Updates on potential community events or benefits will be posted via Hall’s Grill’s Facebook page.

“I appreciate all donations, and even more than that, all the prayers,” Hall said. “That’s what’s getting us through. God’s been good to me, and I know He’ll see us through this too.”

