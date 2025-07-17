No people of color on 12-member community college board

New Sampson Community College Board of Trustees members, from left, Donna Bullard and Fred Dufour, and reappointed member Larinda Haight were sworn in by Chris Fann at the monthly meeting on July 15.

The Sampson Community College Board of Trustees swore in two new members at its Tuesday meeting, making the entire 12-member board all white. Former Chairman Dr. Ted Thomas was not reappointed to the board, and former Trustee Barbara Faison stepped down due to health issues. Both happen to be African-American.

The new trustees, Donna Bullard and Fred Dufour, are both Caucasian. They were both appointed by the North Carolina General Assembly to fill the two slots previously held by Thomas and Faison. The appointments are part of a new process implemented by the state Legislature. Community college boards are now made up of trustees appointed by state legislators and county commissioners, whereas previously, Clinton City and Sampson County boards of education made appointments, along with the governor and county commissioners. Once trustees’ terms expire, their appointments will now be made by the General Assembly and county commissioners. Currently, the General Assembly appoints eight individuals to the board, while county commissioners appoint four, and the president of the student goverment may serve on the board as well.

With the new trustees sworn in Tuesday night, the current makeup of the board includes five members appointed by the General Assembly (Charles “Chuck” Spell, David Herbert “Herb” Sanderson, Clay M. Strickland, Bullard and Dufour), two appointed by former Gov. Roy Cooper (Paul Viser and Mike Warren), four appointed by the Board of Commissioners (Chris Fann, Catherine Ezzell-Joyner, Sandra Carroll and Larinda Haight) and one appointed by the boards of education (Anthony Sessoms).

The dynamics of the new board prompted Larry Sutton, president of the Sampson County Chapter of the NAACP, to attend Tuesday night’s meeting to voice his concerns. While there is not usually a public comment period during the meetings, newly elected chairwoman Larinda Haight, who was reappointed by the county commissioners at their meeting Monday night, allowed public comment to be added to the agenda. Trustees voted unanimously to allow the public to make comment as well.

“In July 2023, the NAACP called on colleges and universities to sign on to a ‘Diversity No Matter What’ pledge,” Sutton read from a prepared statement. “The Sampson County NAACP believes the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees should represent a variety of backgrounds, identities and perspectives by intentionally including diverse group members. Further, we believe that the SCC Board of Trustees should foster environments mirroring the county’s diversity.”

He pointed out that recently, the state Legislature passed a measure “opposing and attacking the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and anti-racism programs in education, government services and agencies, and the workplace.”

Sutton added, “In the words of NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, ‘Let’s be clear: Black America is in a fight for our lives. The NAACP has been at the forefront of this battle for more than a century and we’re not backing down.’” He went on to say that he and the members of the Sampson County NAACP hope the Board of Trustees will embrace diversity, no matter what.

Going off-script, so to speak, Sutton continued, “Obviously, we are not pleased that there seems to be no minority representation on the present Board of Trustees. This is 2025, people, and I would think by now we know the need to have a minority representation on those boards that meet for county government, or local government or national government or state government. We are all in this together, and in closing, I am very disappointed with the fact that there was no Black or minority member of our community appointed to this 2025-26 Board of Trustees.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Haight thanked Sutton and other members of the Sampson County NAACP for attending the meeting. “I have some extremely large shoes to fill,” she said, speaking of taking Thomas’ place as board chair. She added that she would like the board to put together some sort of appreciation or recognition of Thomas and Faison for their years of service.

“Unfortunately, we, as board members, don’t get to pick who’s on here,” she attested. “Even though the federal government is telling us no DEI, I can assure you that we’ve been working on that for years. Unfortunately, we have no control over these decisions.”

Trustee Sandra Carroll then addressed the board. “No one here knows what I’m going to say,” she said. “I’ve cried and I’ve prayed to the Lord to say what needs to be said tonight.”

She explained that she joined the board 13 years ago, after first making sure there would be no politics involved. She identified herself as a Republican, and a conservative Christian, but said she didn’t want to get into politics. “I can assure you, in my 13 years on this board, no one on this board or who works for this college has ever brought politics into this board room,” she stressed.

She went on to explain that Faison is one of her best friends, even though they are part of opposing political parties. Carroll said Faison chose not to seek another term on the board due to her declining health.

She called Thomas, who was appointed by the Clinton City Board of Education, “the most non-political person I’ve ever met in my life.”

“He’s the nicest gentleman I’ve ever met, next to my husband,” Carroll said. “We worked together. This Board of Trustees and these people that run this college, I feel like we are family.”

Thomas is the only chair that was not reappointed to the board to her knowledge, she said. “He deserved to be on here, and he deserved to stay on here,” she added. “Someone is responsible for this man not being on here. I hope they clear that up with the Lord.”

She went on to say that she didn’t want Thomas reappointed to the board because he’s her friend, but because she felt he was the best for SCC students, faculty and staff.

“I look around tonight and, excluding our visitors, I see all white people,” Carroll said. “I see nine Republicans, including myself, two Democrats and one unaffiliated. We didn’t have anything to do with that … I’m not trying to stir up any trouble, but I could not go home and sleep tonight if I didn’t say how I feel.”

She promised the new members of the Board of Trustees that she would work with them to achieve what’s best for SCC.

“Ted Thomas was done wrong through the dirtiest politics I’ve ever been associated with,” she concluded.

Bullard, who’s CEO of Star Communications and has worked there for 27 years, stated that she was honored to have been appointed to the Board of Trustees. “I’m sitting here thinking what in the world have I gotten myself into?” she joked. “But my intent is to take the oath that I’ve just taken seriously and give back to this community as well. I find it an honor to be on this board, coming full circle as a student from 1996-1999.”

Dufour did not make any public statements during the meeting.

When reached for comment, Dr. Thomas said he was not angry about no longer being on the board. However, he added, “I was blindsided by it. I kind of felt like I was being punished for doing a good job.”

He stressed that he didn’t want to make the issue about himself, but rather, the lack of diversity on the new board. “Politics is politics, and I hate that it turned out the way it did. If I had been replaced by an African-American or another minority, that would be different. I just hate that there’s no diversity on the board.”

Sampson County’s representatives in the General Assembly, Sen. Brent Jackson and Rep. William Brinson, had not responded to requests for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

