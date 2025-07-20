A Midway High School graduate is one of four recipients of a $50,000 scholarship from the Corvias Foundation.

Ciara Henley of Newton Grove, whose father Charles Henley is a Corvias Foundation resident associate at Fort Bragg, received the scholarship, along with three other students from Kansas.

Ciara plans to study interior design at East Carolina University. “Ciara is invested in her school community,” said Julie Allen, Executive Director of the Corvias Foundation. “From participation in Students Against Violence Everywhere to peer support clubs, Ciara already demonstrates carrying through on her desire to give back to others.”

According to a press release, the Corvias Foundation has supported more than 500 military-connected families with more than $20 million in scholarship awards since its founding in 2006.

“This year’s recipients exemplify academic excellence, leadership, and engagement in their school communities,” the press release states. “Each scholar is poised to excel in higher education, and the Foundation’s support is designed to help make their journey financially achievable.”

“We are proud to celebrate this year’s scholars,” said Allen. “These students are exceptional in every sense — intellectually, personally, and in their communities. Our scholarship program reflects Corvias’ commitment to being a great place to work by investing in the future of our team members’ families.”

Corvias Foundation empowers military families to achieve their educational and career goals. With its flagship program, Opportunity Hubs, the foundation is connecting its community members with partners. The goal is to support educational achievements, create transformative connections, and prepare military-connected students for their life-enriching college and career decisions.