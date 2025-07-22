Members of the NGVFD gathered during last week’s Newton Grove Fireworks Show: (l to r) Chief Daniel Warwick, Logan Wilson, Daniel Knowles, Jaylen Perez, Bowden Warren, Lt. Michael Warren, Thomas Jackson of Suttontown EMS, Jordyn Mirgoli, and Joseph Blackmon.

NEWTON GROVE — A longstanding contract dispute between the town of Newton Grove and its volunteer fire department has come to a head, with Fire Chief Daniel Warwick voicing frustration over funding disparities, slow negotiations, and what he describes as a lack of urgency from town officials to meet growing operational needs.

At the center of the conflict is a now-terminated agreement that had governed the town’s financial support of the Newton Grove Volunteer Fire Department (NGVFD) for years. The arrangement, based on a property tax equivalency formula, went largely unquestioned until the county’s most recent property revaluation revealed a substantial increase in the town’s tax base.

“The biggest issue has been funding,” said Warwick in an interview this week. “We had a contract that had been in place for years. It said the town would pay the same rate as the county — per $100 of property valuation — to fund fire protection. That worked fine until the town’s tax base nearly doubled after the revaluation.”

In 2022, Sampson County completed a countywide revaluation of property values — the first in several years. While fire tax rates in most areas were lowered to maintain revenue neutrality and prevent burdening property owners, Newton Grove’s rate remained unchanged at $0.40 per $100 of valuation.

As a result, the town’s revenue from property taxes rose significantly. Yet, Warwick said, the town’s contributions to the fire department stayed the same — about $46,000 annually — even though that amount now represents barely half of what the department estimates it should receive under the old agreement.

“We let it slide the first year, thinking they’d correct it the next year. But when they didn’t, we brought it up, and that’s when everything changed,” Warwick said. “The town and their attorney then claimed the contract was invalid because it was too old.”

In April or May of this year, the town sent the department a letter formally terminating the longstanding contract. Since then, both parties have been working toward a new agreement, but Warwick says the town has offered no increase in funding, despite the revenue boost and growing demands on emergency services.

The Newton Grove Fire Department is made up of volunteers — a model increasingly under strain across the country due to declining participation and rising costs.

“I’ve got a great group of guys, but they all have full-time jobs,” Warwick said. “During weekdays, we’re short-staffed. Response times that used to be six or seven minutes are now creeping to 10 — and that’s too long when lives are on the line.”

To improve coverage and reduce response times, the department had hoped to begin staffing the station with part-time personnel during weekday business hours. But without additional funding, that initiative is on hold.

“We didn’t want to raise the county tax rate and make our rural citizens foot the bill for something the town should be sharing in,” said Warwick. “We’re just asking for fair support from the town for the services they’re receiving.”

The department recently replaced a 35-year-old fire engine, taking on debt to stay in compliance with NFPA and North Carolina Department of Insurance standards. Protective gear must be replaced every 10 years, and equipment must meet rigorous safety guidelines to protect firefighters and maintain insurance ratings for residents and businesses.

“If one of my guys gets burned in expired turnout gear, that’s on me,” Warwick said. “We’re not going to let that happen. But keeping up with standards costs money.”

Despite rumors or implications at public meetings that the fire department is in financial trouble, Warwick said that’s misleading.

“We’re not in a financial mess. We’re paying our bills. But yes, we’ve had to delay some equipment purchases and tighten our budget to make ends meet.”

At a recent public meeting, a town representative described the contract dispute as “more of a political matter,” attributing delays to legal and procedural issues rather than unwillingness to fund services. Warwick pushed back on that characterization.

“This has nothing to do with politics,” he said. “It’s not personal. It’s not political. It’s about fairness. We’re trying to level the playing field and make sure everyone pays their fair share for the protection they’re getting.”

According to Warwick, the town’s latest budget appears to understate property tax revenues by over $100,000, which raises additional questions.

“They say they can’t afford more funding, but if you look at what they’re actually collecting versus what they report in the budget, there’s money there.”

Newton Grove officials have reportedly compared their fire funding to that of other municipalities like Garland and Salemburg. But Warwick said such comparisons are flawed.

“Garland’s total property value is around $60 million. Newton Grove’s is over $116 million. That’s not apples to apples. We’ve got more commercial buildings, and those require more equipment, manpower, and compliance to maintain low ISO ratings, which save property owners on insurance.”

While Warwick remains hopeful, he’s realistic about the odds of reaching a fully satisfactory deal before the deadline.

“There will be a contract signed before October,” he said. “It might not be what we want. But we’re not going to let our citizens suffer or let their insurance rates triple because of something outside their control.”

According to Warwick, the fire department board has already offered a compromise, asking the town to meet them halfway between the current funding level and what the department believes is owed based on valuation and rates. So far, the town hasn’t accepted.

Another round of private talks between representatives of the town and the fire department is expected next week. In the meantime, Warwick is urging the public to stay informed, and for town officials to consider the broader stakes.

“We want to meet expectations,” he said. “We want to be there when people need us. But we need the resources to do that. All we’re asking for is a fair deal.”