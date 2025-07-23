Both parties met Monday night, hoping for common ground

NEWTON GROVE — After months of tension and stalled negotiations, the town of Newton Grove and the Newton Grove Volunteer Fire Department (NGVFD) have signed a one-year contract for fire protection services — ending a standoff that Fire Chief Daniel Warwick described as a “big sacrifice” by the department in order to keep the public safe.

The agreement was finalized Tuesday morning after the NGVFD Board of Directors met with town officials Monday evening and voted to accept the original contract offered by the town. Mayor Craig Warren confirmed he signed the agreement after it was delivered to Town Hall.

“We met with the Fire Department Board last night and discussed the contract, and both the town and the Fire Department Board had the opportunity to state their case before the board voted,” Warren said in a message Tuesday. “I was contacted later stating they had signed the contract we presented and it was delivered to the Town Hall this morning. I have signed the contract and it will be returned to the fire department hopefully today.”

The mayor described the tone of the discussion as respectful: “Everybody talked like gentlemen.” Warwick generally agreed, though he noted the meeting was not entirely without conflict.

“There were a few different outbreaks during the meeting, but it went fairly well,” he said. “We did have a lengthy discussion between the town officials and the fire department board. As the board saw, the town was not willing to budge or negotiate anything on the contract or the funding.”

Despite long-standing objections to the town’s terms, the fire department’s board accepted the offer in a closed session.

“It was a pretty big sacrifice we had to give,” Warwick said. “There was no give, it was all take. But in order to protect the citizens and the businesses of Newton Grove, we went ahead and accepted the contract for one year.”

The contract dispute stretches back to early 2025, when NGVFD officials first raised concerns about a draft agreement that they said included new language not previously discussed. In a March article published in the Sampson Independent, Warwick said the department was surprised to receive a document that altered terms related to funding. At the time, he described the negotiations as “stalled,” adding that repeated outreach to town officials had gone unanswered.

“We just want open and fair communication,” Warwick said in the spring. “This isn’t about politics — it’s about keeping the people safe.”

By May, the situation remained unresolved. The fire department continued responding to calls, despite having no signed agreement in place. Warwick warned that without a contract, the department’s financial stability was at risk, particularly as it struggled to maintain staffing during daytime hours.

Now, after months of back and forth, Warwick said the fire department and it’s board agreed to sign in the interest of public safety.

“We went ahead and signed the contract to protect the people of Newton Grove,” he said. “It’s a big sacrifice. We’ll make our budget work for the next 12 months, but we’re having to cut back — including staff during daytime hours. We’ll see what happens next year.”

With the immediate crisis averted, both the town and the fire department appear to be looking ahead to a longer-term solution, including the creation of a fire tax district.

Mayor Warren said the process has already begun.

“The town will be looking into the fire tax as we had discussed,” he said. “Once the person with the county contacts my office, we’ll get that ball rolling.”

Warwick said a dedicated fire tax could bring more stable funding to NGVFD, but warned it could have consequences if not handled carefully.

“That would definitely help the fire department side,” he said. “But unless the town lowers its tax rate, it’s just going to be another tax on the citizens, and I don’t think that’s fair. The town is already collecting money that should be going to the fire department.”

He said the department wants the town to fund it in line with what the county provides to other departments based on property valuation.

“At the end of the day, I’m not asking to raise taxes on the citizens of Newton Grove,” he said. “I just want the department to be funded fairly.”

With the funding provided by the one-year agreement, Warwick said the department is now preparing to operate leaner, and will likely need additional community support.

“We’ll make our budget work, but we’re cutting back,” he said. “We’re looking at losing some daytime staffing. We’re trying to do the best we can for the people we serve.”

While no specific events are on the calendar, Warwick said the department is working on plans for a fall fundraiser, likely in September or October, to help support operations and keep services intact.

“That’s something we’re talking about now,” he said. “We usually hold something in the fall, and we’re working to get it organized.”

Despite frustrations with the contract process, Warwick emphasized the department’s commitment to Newton Grove residents.

“This year, we made the decision to accept the deal because the people come first,” he said. “We’ll make it work — and next year, we’ll come back to the table and try again.”