New chairman Dwight Williams appointed, Darryl Grady appointed to board

The Board of Elections took time to acknowledge former chairwoman Sherri White-Williamson for her service.

The Sampson County Board of Elections is entering a new phase of leadership following its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, with outgoing chairwoman Sherri White-Williamson stepping down, longtime board member Dwight Williams returning as chairman, and Darryl Grady sworn in as the board’s newest appointee.

In a brief but meaningful presentation, White-Williamson was honored with a plaque of recognition for her years of dedicated service to the board and to the voters of Sampson County.

“It’s been a real honor to serve the people of this county,” she said. “One of the changes I’m most proud of is how we shifted our meeting times to give more citizens a chance to attend, alternating mornings and afternoons, instead of holding everything in the middle of the day. That brought more transparency to what we do.”

The change was a demonstration of White-Williamson’s focus on inclusion and accessibility, values that current board members say they plan to uphold.

Though stepping away from the board, White-Williamson said she will remain deeply engaged in community life through her nonprofit organization, Environmental Justice Community Action Network (EJCAN), now headquartered in the old National Guard Armory. The organization is planning an open house on Aug. 16 to introduce expanded programs and services.

White-Williamson’s successor, Dwight Williams, is no stranger to the board. A longtime fixture in county elections, Williams now begins his fourth term on the board and his second as chairman.

“It feels good to be back,” he said. “I’ve been involved in elections most of my life, and I believe in the importance of making sure the public can trust the process.”

Williams previously stepped away to serve as district staff for Congressman David Rouzer and later as Sampson County Clerk of Court. Now reappointed, he said his focus will be on protecting the integrity of elections and promoting public confidence.

“We don’t see a lot of unrest here like in some other places, but all it takes is one misstep for people to start questioning things,” Williams said. “We want voters in Sampson County to walk away knowing that everything was done fairly and above board.”

He also reflected on the board’s past efforts to thoroughly vet its voting systems and challenge vendors on issues of security and transparency.

“That kind of scrutiny isn’t about being difficult — it’s about being accountable,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything the right way.”

Also during the meeting, the board appointed Danny Jackson to serve as board secretary, a position that functions similarly to vice chair. Jackson, who is the longest-serving member on the board, will take on additional responsibilities in supporting the chair and facilitating meetings when the chairman isn’t available.

Newly sworn-in board member Darryl Grady brings a public service background to the group, having served in both law enforcement and the U.S. Air Force. A lifelong resident of Sampson County, Grady said he sees his role as a continuation of a career dedicated to community service.

“I’ve always been in roles that help people,” he said. “This is another way to give back and help make sure our elections are run fairly and openly.”

Grady also encouraged residents to become more involved in the local election process.

“Your vote matters. Your voice matters,” he said. “You can’t sit back, you’ve got to participate.”

With the next municipal elections just a few months away, the board’s leadership team is now in place and looking ahead to preparing voters and poll workers for the 2025 cycle.

As a footnote during Tuesday’s discussion, the board acknowledged that the Deputy Director of Elections position is currently vacant and voted that hiring efforts take place.

The Board of Elections office, now located in Building F at the county complex, remains open to the public for voter registration, record updates, and general inquiries.

As Chairman Williams put it: “This is where democracy begins — right here at the local level. And it’s our job to protect it, no matter who’s in the room.”

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231