At 70 years, Johnny Powell, seated, is one of the longest-serving Masons in recent memory. He was honored with a ceremony Saturday, led by Raymond Turner Jr.

WARSAW — A Warsaw man with Sampson County ties was recently honored for his long tenure as a member of the Freemasons, a fraternal organization that gives back to its community through charitable support.

Freemasons from around the region descended upon Johnny Powell’s home a few miles from the Duplin-Sampson County line on Saturday afternoon to celebrate his 70 years as a member of the oldest fraternal organization in the world. Masonry is described as “dedicated to the Brotherhood of Man under the Fatherhood of God.”

“Its singular purpose is to make good men better,” explains the website mastermasons.com. “Its bonds of friendship, compassion, and brotherly love have survived even the most divisive political, military, and religious conflicts through the centuries. Freemasonry is a fraternity which encourages its members to practice the faith of their personal acceptance. Masonry teaches that each person, through self-improvement and helping others, has an obligation to make a difference for good in the world.”

Referred to by his fellow Masons as “Brother John Luther Powell Jr.,” he was celebrated with a ceremony commemorating his 70 years as a Master Mason. “That is something not a lot of people live to see,” said Raymond Turner Jr., who led the ceremony.

“I’m going to go back to the beginning of his Masonic history and highlight up to the present,” Turner explained.

As Masons, they must always start any proceeding with a blessing, he added, giving thanks to God for Powell’s life and his service as a Mason.

“Today marks a milestone in Brother John’s Masonic life,” Turner stated.

He shared that Powell took his first step into Masonry on March 24, 1955 as an apprentice. On April 11, 1955, he took his second step into Masonry. In 1959, Turner said, Powell earned the rank of Master Mason from the Wallace Lodge, #595.

“That was 70-some years ago,” Turner stated.

Powell was honored after 25 years of Masonry, Turner shared. “You have persisted in your labors, and you kept your face to the light among friends and brothers,” he stated. “We now look to you for continued service to the lodge.”

“Your life of service to your brethren has been in keeping with what was in your heart when you knocked at the door of our preparation room,” Turner continued. “We now look to the future because you have become a veteran. We look to you for wisdom and kindness.”

Another 25 years later, Powell was recognized again for his golden anniversary with the Masons. He was given “a token of fraternal love and appreciation” for serving more than 50 years.

“May the joy of this moment abide with you always, and may you stand as you’ve always stood in the northeast corner,” Turner told Powell.

After 60 years in Masonry, Powell received his Diamond Jubilee Award. “It’s white gold cast in the shape of a circle, the symbol of unity,” Turner explained, “and embroidered with blue, the color of the heavens to signify the lasting qualities to those who are linked together by the insoluble chain of the Masonry. It has printed upon its face the symbol of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. Inscribed around the circle, North Carolina AF & AM. And at the bottom of the circle are the words 60 years.”

Then, 10 years later, the Masons stood in Powell’s living room to recognize him for his 70 years of Masonry with a certificate and emblem, which was pinned to his lapel. The 70-year emblem was similar to the 60-year one, Turner said, with 70 years imprinted upon it.

“May you wear this emblem with pleasure, and take pride in the years you’ve earned,” Turner told Powell. “May your days, Brother John, be long upon the land which the Lord thy God has given us.”

After receiving his award, Powell said, “I am indeed honored to receive this award. It’s an honor to be here for this moment. I thank you all. This emblem represents true Masonry and true friendship, with each and every one of you.”

Powell is now a member of the Masonic Lodge #13 of Kenansville, and remains active. “This is the highest honor in Masonry,” Powell said. “A lot of people don’t live as long as I have. I can’t find words for it.”

He added that he could “sit here and talk for half a day” about being a Mason, but summed it all up like this: “These people are very special to me. Masonry teaches values and friendship and brotherhood.”