Sampson Emergency Services Director Rick Sauer says every citizen should be prepared

The emergency training exercise took place over two days at Sampson’s Emergency Operations Center.

Sampson County Emergency Services recently completed a two-day emergency response exercise that brought together dozens of personnel from across the state for high-stakes training aimed at sharpening skills, testing systems, and improving coordination among first responders.

The large-scale event, held at the county’s new Emergency Operations Center (EOC), was carefully timed to coincide with Hurricane Preparedness Month, but it was also much broader in scope, encompassing simulations involving hazardous materials spills and civil protest scenarios.

“Emergency services need to be ready at any given time for any type of emergency,” said Rick Sauer, director of Sampson County Emergency Services. “It could be a tornado, or it could be the heat we’re dealing with now. Most people don’t realize that heat stroke is the No. 1 killer of all natural disasters in the U.S.”

While Sampson County has so far avoided any local fatalities due to heat-related illness this summer, Sauer emphasized that it remains a serious threat, and the broader goal of the training was to reinforce readiness for all kinds of hazards.

The two-day functional training exercise drew wide participation. On Wednesday, 74 individuals attended, including 39 county employees and 35 participants from emergency management agencies across North Carolina. On Thursday, there were 46 attendees, with 15 from the county and 31 from partner agencies.

“It was well-attended, and the exercise went very well,” Sauer said. “We were able to test not only our processes, but also the operations within our new facility.”

The simulation was grant-funded by North Carolina Emergency Management, making it possible for Sampson County to host such an intensive and well-resourced event. Planning took approximately six months, including working with a vendor to create realistic, scenario-based simulations, which were all designed to mirror what might happen in an actual emergency without putting lives at risk.

Fire departments, EMS units, and law enforcement agencies worked in tandem under the Incident Command System — a nationally adopted structure used during crises.

“Our Emergency Operations Center has a manager and specific roles within the command structure that we must fill during real emergencies,” Sauer explained. “No matter the crisis — be it a hurricane, tornado, building collapse or civil event — the processes we train for are often the same. It’s about coordination, communication, and problem-solving in real time.”

In addition to emphasizing the importance of internal readiness, Sauer was quick to underscore the vital role the public plays in emergency preparedness.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared,” he said, “but it’s important for the public to be prepared as well.”

Sauer referenced lessons learned from major disasters like Hurricane Katrina, where FEMA recommends households have at least three to five days’ worth of food, water, and medication in case help cannot arrive quickly.

“Three to five days might seem like a long time to go without help, but just look at what happened with Hurricane Helene last year,” Sauer said. “There were places in western North Carolina where it took days for first responders to reach some communities due to landslides and flooded roads.”

To assist residents with emergency planning, Sampson County Emergency Services recommends visiting www.ReadyNC.gov — the State of North Carolina’s emergency preparedness portal

Sampson County Emergency Services’ website, which includes local updates and links to preparedness materials.

“These resources give families checklists and supply recommendations,” Sauer said. “Preparedness shouldn’t start after disaster strikes; it starts today.”

He urged all citizens to always be prepared for any situation, and wants the public to know that Sampson County Emergency Services is doing everything in its power to stay prepared.

While this type of full-scale, cross-agency training isn’t conducted every year due to cost and logistics, Sauer says the department regularly hosts training courses and internal drills. He hopes that continued funding from the state can allow for more exercises like this in the future.

“We’d love to do this every year,” he said. “It takes a lot of work, but the benefits for public safety and for our citizens are enormous.”

