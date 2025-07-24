School board postpones election of chair, vice chair

Andrea Rouse, director of Project AWARE, right, and Pamela Hicks, Sampson County Schools learning coach and data manager, display several awards that Project AWARE has recently won at the regional level.

With Sampson County Board of Education member Robert Burley absent from the regular monthly meeting Monday night due to a vehicle accident, the board opted to postpone the election of chair and vice chair until the August meeting. As a result, the meeting was fairly brief before going into a closed session for personnel.

That made the public comment portion of the meeting the most vocal, during which a couple of citizens took the opportunity to speak on behalf of student Abraham Calderon.

Sherri White-Williamson, executive director of the Environmental Justice Community Action Network, was the first to speak, stating that her concern was the board’s decision to assign Abraham Calderon to Union Middle School for the upcoming academic year.

She shared that her parents were both teachers at Hobbton High School, and added that her mother was the first African-American teacher at the school.

“We are working to ensure that children in Sampson County Schools have the best outcomes, whether they have safe water to drink in their schools or are performing at their maximum capacity in the classroom,” White-Williamson said.

Abraham’s mother, Luez, was on hand at the meeting as well. White-Williamson shared on her behalf that the family will not have the means to transport Abraham to Union Middle School on a daily basis, “creating an impossible situation for the family.”

“I am concerned as a citizen of Sampson County, and after having the opportunity to mentor Abraham since October, that he is further being punished after having successfully completed his required 365-day suspension and his community service,” White-Williamson said. “He understands the consequences of the event that put him in suspension, and is clearly remorseful for that incident. He is ready to rejoin his friends and classmates in an environment where he can thrive and grow.”

She compared the assignment to Union to the scarlet letter. “Although he completed the requirements of his suspension, that is not good enough,” she stated. “He is being punished by being sent to a school that would require his parents to travel at least 400 miles a week to get the same education that he would get if he were allowed to ride the bus to Hobbton Middle School.”

White-Williamson added that it was almost a certainty that there would be days where the parents could not get Abraham to school, as it’s an 80-mile trip for them to the school.

“I know that he is a very bright young man with a bright future,” she asserted. “With the right kind of support and an environment that is encouraging and wholesome, he will thrive.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Luez Calderon, Abraham’s mother, called it “an injustice” that her son was being sent to Union Middle School. “He has already served his full-year suspension,” she stated. “It just doesn’t seem fair to me.”

She added that she was unable to get him to the other school, calling it “an impossibility.”

“I would ask if there’s any alternative, for him to be online again this year,” she said. “He finished all of his classes last year and passed without attending a single class.”

The board took no action on the request Monday night.

In other business at the meeting, Andrea Rouse, director of Project AWARE, shared that the program had recently won several awards for those making a difference in school behavioral health.

“I’m proud myself of what we have done in this state with this grant,” Rouse stated. “Unfortunately, this is our last grant year, but one thing we want to do is make sure that Sampson County Schools has sustainable processes and program going on, even after Project AWARE is gone.”

The program provided services to 4,675 students in Sampson, Jackson and Nash counties, and trained 1,384 staff members, with 589 of those being social workers, mental health clinicians and school counselors.

The Sampson County Board of Education will next meet for a 7:30 a.m. work session on Aug. 19, with the regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, both in the County Auditorium.

