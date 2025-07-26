Carol Worley appointed as new vice chair

The Clinton City Schools Board of Education unanimously reappointed Dr. Linda Brunson as chairwoman and Carol Worley as vice chair during Tuesday night’s regular meeting, returning two of its longest-serving members to the helm at a time of both growth and uncertainty for the district.

For Dr. Brunson, who has served as chair since shortly after her appointment to the board in 2018, the vote was a reaffirmation of trust from her colleagues.

“It’s humbling,” Brunson said in an interview this week. “I’ve been chair for a while now, but every year, when that opportunity presents itself, it still means a lot. Everybody on this board is capable of serving in this role. So, I’m always appreciative of their confidence in my ability to represent our district.”

Brunson, who first joined the board in July 2018, brings over three decades of firsthand experience in the Clinton school system, 33 years of full-time service and six more part-time, much of that spent as an administrator.

“I think we’re always moving in the right direction,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we’re satisfied; we’re always looking for new and better ways to serve our children, our staff, and the community. But despite challenges, from hurricanes to COVID, we stayed focused on what mattered most: the children.”

At the heart of Brunson’s effectiveness, she said, is her working relationship with Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson.

“We work well together,” Brunson noted. “We’re in constant contact, whether it’s a phone call, text, or I drop by the office — whatever works for him. I try to make myself available so we don’t hold up any decisions unnecessarily. He respects the role of the board, and I respect his leadership of the district. I see myself as the spokesperson for our team. We may be seven individuals, but we function as one body.”

That partnership, she added, is strengthened by the board’s collective maturity.

“We don’t always agree,” she said, “but we all have the same focus — what’s best for the students. That always brings us back together.”

Carol Worley, first elected to the board in 2010, is now serving in her 16th school year — a distinction that makes her the longest-serving current board member. She has previously held both chair and vice chair roles and was reappointed to the latter Tuesday evening.

“I was originally elected in 2010, so this will be my 16th school year,” Worley said. “It’s been a long journey, but it’s been a meaningful one. And yes, I do plan to run again. I will be on the ballot.”

Worley, who raised three children through Clinton City Schools and has worked as a part-time and hourly employee in the community, says her longevity gives her a unique lens on the issues the district faces.

“When you’ve been on the board this long, you start to see things come back around,” she said. “You’ll say, ‘We tried this before, here’s what worked, and here’s what didn’t.’ But that doesn’t mean it won’t work now, because we’re in a different time. The dynamic shifts with every new board member, and that fresh perspective is important too.”

Worley said the board’s recent focus on facilities and academics has resulted in real progress.

“There’s been a lot of attention to capital improvement,” she said. “We’ve worked hard to make our buildings more aesthetically pleasing—not just for the students and staff who are there every day, but for the visitors who come in. And academically, we’ve added programs, grown opportunities, and now we’re even looking ahead to a new elementary school. That’s going to be a huge step forward.”

Both leaders acknowledged the demographic transformation happening within Clinton City Schools and emphasized the board’s duty to meet the evolving needs of its student population.

“You don’t have to be told it’s changing — you can see it when you walk in the buildings,” Worley said. “There’s a browning of the school system, and we can no longer do education like we did 20 years ago. Every student group has different needs, and we have to be intentional about addressing them.”

She emphasized the importance of understanding cultural norms and how they can affect classroom dynamics.

“Often what’s seen as disrespect in the classroom is just how a child has been taught to communicate at home,” she said. “If you don’t understand that, it can lead to unnecessary discipline issues. That’s something we’re still working on.”

Brunson agreed and added that the diversity of the board itself plays a role in addressing these concerns.

“It matters that Ms. Worley and I are people of color,” Brunson said. “We don’t lead with that, but it helps us understand certain challenges firsthand. Representation matters — not just racially, but economically too. Carol brings that perspective as someone who has worked hourly jobs, who’s raised children through the system, and who knows the barriers that exist.”

Worley added, “Every board, whether it’s a school board, county board, or even a community college board, should reflect the people it serves. Everybody deserves to feel like there’s someone at that table who understands their life and can speak on their behalf.”

Both Brunson and Worley say the year ahead will require focus, especially amid budget uncertainties. Brunson expressed concern about the potential ripple effects of funding freezes at the federal level.

“If the money is frozen federally, it affects the state — and then it trickles down to us locally,” Brunson explained. “At some point, we may have to make decisions about cutting or reducing programming. A large portion of our budget is personnel, and when cuts come, those are the hardest to make. We don’t want to lose staff, but we have to be prepared.”

Still, Brunson pointed to reasons for optimism — especially the revival of afterschool programming and the continued success of the Dark Horse Fellows initiative, which recruits students into education careers and encourages them to return to teach in Clinton.

“The YMCA is back with a federally funded after-school program, possibly at Butler Avenue, which is a great addition,” she said. “And our Dark Horse Fellows program continues to grow. We started with a handful, and now we’ve got 26 students involved. It’s getting more diverse — we have young men, Hispanic students, Native students, Black students. It reflects our district.”

She said one fellow is expected to return next fall as a certified teacher.

“That’s what makes my heart smile,” she said. “I see myself in these students. I graduated from Clinton High, went to college, and came back home to serve. If we can help these students do the same, we’re doing something right.”

When asked what motivates her to continue serving, Brunson’s answer was simple: “I love what I do.”

“I don’t do this for recognition,” she said. “I do it because it’s necessary — and because I care. I hope that passion and enthusiasm come through. I want every child to have the same chance I did.”

Worley, too, said her perspective as both a mother and a worker continues to shape her role on the board.

“When they say, ‘Let’s have a parent meeting at 11 a.m., I say, ‘Hold on, who’s coming to that? Working parents can’t come at 11.’ We have to keep our community in mind. It’s not about what’s convenient for us, it’s about what works for them.”

As the district prepares for a new school year, the leadership of Brunson and Worley reflects a board grounded in experience, guided by community, and committed to preparing every student — regardless of background — for success.

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231.