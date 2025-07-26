Drugs becoming prevalent in Sampson’s prisons

Nearly five months after the death of 52-year-old Anthony Pinchbeck inside Sampson Correctional Institution, his mother, Donnie Parker, is still searching for answers.

Pinchbeck died on March 7, just four days after entering the facility. Despite numerous phone calls, an inconclusive autopsy, and conflicting statements from prison officials, his mother says she feels no closer to the truth about what happened to her son.

“I was notified that Saturday, after 12 o’clock,” Parker recalled. “That Monday, I went and spoke with the warden. I’ve spoken with him about four times since. And every time, it’s a different story. Nothing lines up.”

Pinchbeck entered Sampson Correctional on March 3 to serve a four-month sentence for a nonviolent offense. His projected release date was July 9 — just one day before his birthday.

Parker says she last spoke with him the night before his death.

“He called me that Thursday night. He was cheerful, talking about coming home. He’d only been there four days,” she said. “The next day, he was gone.”

She was officially notified of her son’s death the following day, March 8, but by then, she says, the confusion had already begun.

Parker says she first met with the prison’s warden in person the following Monday.

“He told me Anthony collapsed at his locker,” she recalled. “Said he threw his hand over his chest and said, ‘My heart,’ then fell.”

According to Parker, the warden said Narcan was administered twice, but it failed to revive him. Initially, he claimed Pinchbeck died at the hospital, but when Parker contacted the hospital directly, they had no record of Anthony being treated or arriving at the emergency room.

“They didn’t have anything — no name, no birthday, nothing,” she said. “That made my heart sink.”

In later conversations, Parker said the warden gave multiple versions of events, first saying it was heart-related, then later calling it “an accident.”

“Every time I talk to him, the story changes,” Parker said. “That’s not how the truth works.”

Dr. Carl Barr, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, determined that cardiac arrest was the immediate cause of death, and that Pinchbeck had coronary artery disease.

Traces of synthetic marijuana were also found in his system, though Dr. Barr said it’s unclear when or where it was ingested.

“These compounds linger in the body,” Barr explained. “There’s no way to definitively say it was taken at the facility.”

Dr. Barr added that although he does not frequently perform autopsies for the prison system, overdose deaths are common locally.

“About half the autopsies I perform in Sampson County are overdose-related,” he said. “The last confirmed prison overdose I saw was in June of last year.”

Despite the toxicology results, Parker remains convinced her son was given something that contributed to his death.

“I think he was given fentanyl,” she said. “Or something laced. I just don’t believe it was natural. He wasn’t sick. He wasn’t using. He was getting ready to come home.”

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis confirmed that there have been drug-related incidents tied to the facility this year. The same is true for Sampson County Jail, but the amount of those incidents hadn’t been disclosed by press time. According to records provided by the department:

Feb. 28 — A subject was charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs to the prison via mail.

March 7 — Pinchbeck’s overdose death, now under investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI).

June 12 — An inmate was charged with possession of Suboxone, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia inside the facility.

“The most common method we’ve seen is through the mail — papers or notes dipped in narcotics,” Chief Davis said. “There have also been attempts to throw items over the fence, though that’s less common.”

Davis added that local police are not always called when an overdose occurs in prison. “We only get involved when requested. In many cases, the prison handles it internally or refers it to state agencies.”

Parker said she was referred to a state corrections official named Josh Panter, in Raleigh, who initially told her he’d look into the case and follow up.

“That was months ago,” she said. “I’ve left dozens of messages. He never called back. Not once.”

She also contacted the Governor’s Office, where a staffer promised to check on the status of the autopsy. She has received no further communication.

“I’ve done everything I can think of,” Parker said. “They just don’t answer. It’s like they want it to go away.”

The Sampson Independent made inquiries to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction and Sampson Correctional Institution. Staff at the facility said no one was available and were not at liberty to speak. A formal response is pending, and a follow-up article is planned.

One of the most painful parts of this ordeal, Parker said, is how little attention her son’s death has received. “It’s like he just vanished,” Parker stated. “There was nothing in the news. No public statement. If a man dies in custody, people should hear about it. But it’s like he just vanished.”

She recently came across a report of another inmate in South Carolina who was found unresponsive in prison. The language, she said, felt eerily familiar.

“It was the same words: ‘found unresponsive.’ That’s all they’ll say. But there’s always more to the story.”

Still deep in grief, Parker said she’s speaking out not only for herself but for other families who may find themselves in the same situation.

“I’m not asking for pity. I’m asking for truth,” she said. “His name was Anthony Pinchbeck. He was my son. He was 52 years old. And he deserved answers. We both do.”