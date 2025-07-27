Update provided on other county water projects

Wildcat Road, between Ivanhoe Road and Dr. Kerr Road, has been added to the ongoing Ivanhoe Water Project, Sampson County Public Works announced Thursday.

The project has been in the works since 2022, when the Sampson County Board of Commissioners applied for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, commonly known as ARPA. Sampson County received $13.3 million in ARPA funds to provide for design, construction and associated connection fees.

“The area of Ivanhoe is located in a very remote part of Sampson County,” explained David Ross with Dewberry Engineers, who are working on the project. “The citizens of this area have advocated for water service for many years.”

Work started on the project in February, and Public Works Director Mark Turlington gave the Board of Commissioners an update last week, reporting that the project is ahead of schedule. “Ivanhoe’s the smoothest running contract I’ve got right now,” Turlington stated. “The contractor’s put in 50 percent of the main line so far; he’s way ahead of schedule. He has three crews out there laying pipe and it’s an excellent project. Everything’s running smoothly with it.”

Commissioner Lethia Lee, who represents Ivanhoe on the board, thanked Turlington and said she was glad to hear that it was moving along swiftly. She added that she had received a call about the Ivanhoe water project just before leaving her house for the meeting. “I told them the other night that they’re going to get some water,” she said.

Recruitment for the Wildcat Road area will begin July 28, and run through Aug. 28. Those who wish to apply can visit the Public Works Office at 827 Southeast Blvd. in Clinton, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or respond to a hanger left on the door of their home. Those with questions should call 910-592-0188 or email [email protected].

Turlington also provided an update on the county’s other water projects at the July county commissioners meeting.

”We have got 10 projects somewhere or another going on now, some that construction’s going on, some that are in permitting, design stage, and some of them, in the grant stage,” he stated.

The water treatment plant on NC 403 is near completion, with startup starting in the next two weeks, Turlington reported.

Midway booster pump and tank were put into service on Tuesday, July 8. “We’re still making some minor adjustments on it, and making a punch list for the contractor,” Turlington shared. “Hopefully that punch list will be complete by July 28.”

Bonnettsville booster pump was almost ready as of July 14, with some electrical issues yet to be worked out.

The Roseboro tank is up and ready to be used as well, Turlington said. “The contractor is coming in July 28 to disinfect the tank and hopefully put it into service.”

The GFL project, which is Lakewood School Road and up around the landfill, is still in the design and permitting stage. “That project should be the next project we put out for bid,” Turlington told the commissioners. “Hopefully, it’ll be pretty soon. The design is probably 95 percent done. We’re waiting on getting the permits cleared.”

Clement Phase 2 is also in the design and permitting stage. “Hopefully by the end of this year or the first of next year, we can bid that project out and start construction on it,” he said.

The county has applied for grants for Old Warsaw Road and Mintz Highway, Turlington reported, adding that he should be notified by the end of August or the first of September if the grants are awarded.

“The southern well at Taylor Creek Highway was supposed to be July 1,” he said. “We only had one bid. Per the state statute, we had to readvertise that and will open the bids on July 15. Hopefully by the next meeting, I can come and can get your approval to accept bids on this well.”

The county has also received approval to buy water from Dunn to increase capacity. “Aug. 1, we plan on turning the valves and getting about 9 million more gallons of water a month from Dunn,” Turlington stated.

Commission Chair Allen McLamb pointed out, “So everyone knows, the reason that we’re doing any water from Dunn is so that we have a stronger rating from DEQ so we have better flow. Just so everybody understands, it’s not that we want to buy water from Harnett County anyone else. I want us to continue to grow before we do our own projects. I think we’re moving in that direction, but we’ve got to have the water first.”

Turlington added, “We’ve got to have so much capacity and so much pressure to operate our system, and right now we’re about at maximum. With Dunn, that’s going to give us some breathing room.”