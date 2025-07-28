No injuries occured or reported

An 82-year-old woman accidentally drove her vehicle into the front of the Carlie C’s IGA grocery store at Shamrock Plaza on Sunset Avenue Monday evening, causing an estimated $20,000 in structural damage but resulting in no injuries, according to Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. as the driver, identified as Evelyn Shipp of Clinton, was attempting to park. Instead of reversing, Shipp mistakenly accelerated forward, propelling her vehicle into the storefront.

Chief Davis confirmed that there were no signs of impairment or intoxication involved in the incident. “It appears to have been an unfortunate mistake while parking,” Davis said. “Thankfully, no one was injured — not the driver, any pedestrians, or store employees.”

Emergency personnel responded promptly to the scene, and the area was secured while the damage was assessed. Despite the significant property damage to the building’s front, Carlie C’s has resumed normal operations and is continuing to serve customers during regular business hours.

“No charges are being pressed against the driver,” Davis added. “It was clearly accidental, and we’re grateful the outcome wasn’t worse.”

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of driver awareness, especially in high-traffic areas like shopping centers. Storefront repairs are expected to begin soon, though the business remains open to the public in the meantime.