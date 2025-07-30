No arrests in shooting death of 20-year-old

TAR HEEL — Authorities in Bladen County are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Sampson County man who was found on the side of a road near a large trail ride event in the early morning hours of July 20.

Samir Tileek Register, of Clinton, was discovered with a gunshot wound near Spring Branch Road around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene within minutes following multiple reports of shots fired at the nearby Triple B Ranch, where an annual trail ride was drawing a crowd of over 1,000 people.

Despite emergency efforts at the scene, Register succumbed to his injuries. The sheriff’s office has launched a homicide investigation and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

“As far as the family goes, they’re completely in our prayers during this tragic time,” said Captain Richard Allen of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. “We are doing everything possible to get leads and get this nailed down. But if you have any information that can help us, please give us a call.”

Ten deputies were on-site providing security for the event at the time. Allen said the crowd quickly dispersed after the shooting, making it difficult to determine what happened or who may have been involved. Deputies responded within minutes. Investigators have not released details about witness statements or any potential persons of interest.

Signs posted on the property of the Triple B Ranch reportedly prohibited weapons, as well as glass bottles and jars. However, it is unclear how the weapon involved in the shooting was brought onto the premises or whether it was concealed.

The owners of the Triple B Ranch could not be reached for comment following the incident.

When asked whether the public remains at risk, Allen responded, “Potentially,” noting that the suspect has not yet been identified or apprehended.

Register was a native of Clinton and the son of Lisa Pauling and Bryon Register. According to his obituary, funeral services were held Sunday, July 27, at Sampson Middle School, with burial following at Springvale Cemetery. A public viewing was held the day before at Worley Funeral Home in Clinton.

He is survived by his parents, sister Samiyha Pauling, and his grandparents.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-862-6960 or submit tips through the Bladen Sheriff App. No arrests had been made as of press time.