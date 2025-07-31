Recreation & Parks Director Garrett Bryant instructing participants on the rules of the game during last year’s Battle of the Badges.

The annual Battle of the Badges is returning to downtown Clinton on Aug. 9, bringing back the fan-favorite showdown between the Clinton Police Department and the Clinton Fire Department. Packed with friendly rivalry, community fun, and a lineup of light-hearted games, the event gives residents a unique opportunity to engage with their local first responders in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.

This year’s competition comes with high expectations, not just from the departments, but from the community that continues to support them year after year. For Small Town Main Street Director Tyler Wise, who is participating in planning the event, the Battle offers more than just entertainment.

“This is my first year participating in the planning of the event,” Wise said. “We are looking to offer a tug of war, eating contest, dartboard game, and a ‘save the kitten’ challenge, which involves climbing a tree downtown. There will be other games, but we’re still finalizing those at this point. The main focus is to allow the community to fellowship with our hometown heroes.”

To sweeten the experience, the Fresh Market on the Square will run alongside the competition.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis said his department is eager to defend its bragging rights from last year’s win.

“We’re definitely looking forward to Battle of the Badges; it’s always a great opportunity to engage with the community in a fun and friendly way,” said Davis. “Events like this remind everyone that while we may wear different uniforms, we all serve the same mission: protecting and supporting our community. We enjoy the competition with our friends at the fire department, but more than anything, we value the unity and spirit this event brings out in all of us.”

While the fire department is looking for redemption this year, Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton isn’t shying away from the challenge. He vividly remembers being dunked during one of the events last year and has his sights set on a comeback.

“Last year we had a pretty good friendly competition — even though I got thrown in the water,” Thornton said with a chuckle. “We’re definitely coming out on top this year. It’s always a good competition between the fire and police departments, and we can’t wait to see who comes out as champions.”

While the event lineup is still being finalized, Thornton said some returning favorites are expected — though organizers keep a few surprises under wraps to keep both teams on their toes.

“They try to kind of keep everything the same, but they want five games. I think we have four locked in so far. We’re waiting to see what the fifth one’s going to be. Keeping us on our toes a little bit,” he said.

Both departments usually have about five to seven participants on their teams. Last year’s Battle drew a strong crowd during a downtown event, and Wise expects a similar turnout this year.

Beyond the competition, Thornton stressed the importance of events like this in building relationships with the community.

“Everything we do is built around community relations and building relationships with the community,” he said. “Getting the fire department out into the public, letting folks meet the firemen who could be responding to their homes or emergencies — it’s a big deal for us. It keeps everybody informed and lets people know who we are.”

But before signing off, Chief Thornton added one final message for his counterparts at the police department:

“Just make sure you put in there that we’re gonna beat PD this year,” he said with a chuckle.

With Clinton Police holding last year’s title, the pressure is on the Fire Department to even the score. Whether you’re rooting for red or blue, or just coming out to enjoy the festivities, Battle of the Badges expects fun, laughter, and plenty of community pride.

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231.