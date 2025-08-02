Hall’s Grill was struck by a driver back on July 13. Since then, the community has rallied around the restaurant’s owners and employees.

ROSEBORO — When tragedy hit Hall’s Grill in early July, few could have predicted the outpouring of love, support, and neighborly action that would follow.

After a 15-year-old accidentally drove a vehicle into the front of the beloved Roseboro restaurant, leaving it temporarily inoperable and its employees out of work, the community began to stir, not in complaint, but in compassion. Now, in a spirit of unity and generosity, one of Sampson County’s most recognizable grassroots groups, The Grateful Shed, is stepping in with a major fundraiser aimed at helping Hall’s Grill recover and reopen.

The fundraiser will be a barbecue plate sale, which will take place Thursday, Sept. 12, with distribution hosted directly at Hall’s Grill, although no food will be prepared onsite. Instead, the event will serve as a gathering point for supporters and a beacon of hope for the tight-knit community the restaurant has long served.

Terry Lee, a well-known member of The Grateful Shed and longtime patron of Hall’s Grill, said the decision to help wasn’t made in a board room; it came straight from the heart.

“Well, most of the Shed Heads eat over at Hall’s Grill regularly,” Lee said. “They’re just good folks, and they really appreciate your business. We wanted to do something to show them how much we appreciate them.”

But Lee was quick to emphasize that the effort is about more than just rebuilding a restaurant.

“This fundraiser is not just for the owners, it’s for the employees as well. They’re gonna be out of work a couple of months, and we want to help sustain them so when they open back up, they’ll be right there, ready to go.”

With a spiritual foundation at the heart of The Grateful Shed’s work, Lee reflected on the deeper meaning of this act of kindness.

“This is our way of being the hands and feet of Jesus,” he said. “When Jesus was about to feed the 5,000, He looked at His disciples and said, You feed them. He wanted to get them involved. That’s what this is — just doing what we’re supposed to do.”

The Grateful Shed has become known around Sampson County for exactly this kind of grassroots, boots-on-the-ground support: cookouts, benefit sales, and spiritual fellowship blended with a bit of humor and a whole lot of heart.

“We’re not the most talented bunch,” Lee chuckled, “but we’ve got good cooks, and people with a heart for serving.”

Cynthia Hall, owner of Hall’s Grill, spoke candidly about the uphill battle the business has faced since the accident. While repairs were already expected to be costly, Hall revealed the total damage estimate has increased even further, all while they continue to wait on insurance claims to process.

“We’re mainly waiting on the insurance,” Hall said. “But with costs rising, we decided to plan a barbecue plate fundraiser to help offset what we can.”

“They reached out to us since they were some of our loyal customers,” Hall said. “They’ve been so good to us. It’s really humbling.”

In the wake of the accident, Hall’s employees, many of whom depend on their weekly income, have been left in limbo.

“Our employees still can’t file for unemployment,” Hall explained. “So this fundraiser is going to help them directly as well.”

Despite the hardship, Hall says the community’s support has made all the difference.

“The community has helped tremendously — donating, offering support, and just showing us so much love. Roseboro has really come together.”

The plate sale will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, with pickup to be held at Hall’s Grill. While the food will be cooked offsite, the restaurant will serve as the central hub for pickup and donations.

All proceeds will go toward helping the business recover, covering mounting repair expenses and supporting employees who remain without work or unemployment benefits.

“This isn’t just about food,” Lee said. “It’s about people, about helping each other through hard times.”

Hall added one final note of thanks. “Huge thanks to The Grateful Shed and the Roseboro community for all the love and support. We couldn’t do this without you.”

Hall is also asking for volunteers to help make desserts, fix plates, and provide deliveries to go along with the efforts from The Grateful Shed. “This will mean a lot to us. If you are able to help, please contact Sheila Jacobs, Emily Adams, Chris Sessoms or me.”

Those interested in purchasing a plate or donating can contact members of The Grateful Shed or Cynthia Hall directly in the lead-up to the event. More details about pricing and pickup times will be released in the coming weeks.

Cynthia Hall: 910-385-1256

Sheila Jacobs: 910-747-9732

Emily Adams: 910-303-1874

Chris Sessoms: 910-596-7005

