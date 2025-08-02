Bridging the gap between community youth and law enforcement

The kids enjoyed a refreshing dip in the pool on the final day of camp.

Samuel Dixon tries to pull with the straw, an exercise showing kids the effects of smoking.

Edgar Maradiaga (left) and Deninne Gonzalez enjoy the view and the breeze as the helicopter lands during First Responder Day.

This week, laughter, learning, and leadership were all on full display as the Clinton Police Club hosted its annual summer camp, offering a packed schedule of fun and educational programming for local youth. The week-long event, held July 28 through Aug. 1, served not only as a recreational outlet but as a platform for building trust and relationships between Clinton’s youth and the law enforcement officers who serve them.

Each day began at 8 a.m. with breakfast and ended at 3 p.m., but the hours in between were filled with purpose and energy. From fishing trips to CPR lessons, skating to community meals, the week offered both excitement and substance. And at the heart of it all was a simple, impactful mission: connect with kids in a meaningful way.

“We’ve done really well,” said Belinda Ann Parker, senior administrative specialist with the Clinton Police Department. “We had a good turnout. We started out with 17 kids, and I think they have really enjoyed themselves.”

Parker, who was hands-on throughout the camp, emphasized how programs like this help bridge the gap between police and the community they serve. “These programs are very important,” she said. “They help a lot for the officers to interact with the kids and the kids to get used to the officers, knowing that they are there for them, not just looking on them so much as enforcing, but also helpful.”

The Clinton Police Department’s summer initiative included a mix of field trips, meals provided by local businesses like Jersey Mike’s and Pizza Inn, and guest instruction. One of the most memorable highlights was the CPR training session.

“Yesterday it was really fun watching the kids and the CPR instructions,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “They were all involved in asking questions. This group has been very special; they’ve been really engaged. One of our better-engaged programs we’ve had since we started the camp.”

The educational elements of the camp were intentionally mixed in with the fun, especially when the kids went fishing.

“Fishing was a hit,” Davis shared with a laugh. “One of them’s already made me pinky promise to carry them fishing when it cools down, so I’m going to have to fulfill that promise.”

He also mentioned that some of the campers never had been fishing prior to the camp.

Beyond the activities themselves, Chief Davis said the camp’s success was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Clinton community.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said when asked if the week had been a success. “Everybody’s been involved — the children, the parents, the way the community’s come together. Donations, that’s the way we run the camp. Everybody’s come together. It’s been a great week.”

That spirit of unity was also reflected in the department’s leadership. Davis could be seen throughout the week not just overseeing the camp, but actively participating, including strapping on roller skates with the kids.

“I think any leader in any position, you lead by example,” he said. “I’m one of those, I want to be boots on the ground. A lot of people can talk the talk, but you’ve got to walk the walk at the end of the day. Police work is about serving and protecting, and this week we were out here serving.”

The program’s future looks bright, with plans already being considered to expand it in the coming years.

“Definitely,” Parker said when asked about future plans. “And making it bigger and better.”

Davis echoed that enthusiasm but also acknowledged the reality that resources are always a factor. “We are already receiving calls for next year. We’d love to see the program grow every year. Obviously, it’s depending upon resources and funding. At the end of the day, it comes down to the resources. If we’ve got the resources available, we’ll expand the program.”

As the camp concluded with awards and certificates being handed out, it left behind not just sun-kissed faces, but a strengthened bond between police and the young people of Clinton; one built not just on duty, but on compassion, fun, and shared experiences.

“This is how we grow together,” said Davis. “It starts with trust, and that comes from time spent.”

Contact A.Goodman via email at [email protected] or 910-249-4231