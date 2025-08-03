Ken Benton (far right) speaks to the group consisting of Matt Seals, Dwayne Dunning, Eddie Barnes and Chris O’Briant (from left to right). (Not pictured: Katie Rives and Livis Freeman.)

For the past year, preachers from the Sampson County area have gathered weekly at First Methodist Church in Clinton to discuss future community outreach prospects and continue an ongoing book study.

Anyone who has ever been to church can attest that no two services, churches or pastors are the same. Each one comes with their own set of ideas and are bound to bring something different to the table. Tuesday afternoon, Pastors Matt Seals, Katie Rives, Livis Freeman, Ken Benton, Chris O’Briant, Eddie Barnes and Dwayne Dunning put aside the differences that lie in between their denominations in favor of one common goal, to help deepen their relationship with God and their community.

This meeting was part of a series held by the pastors called “Acts 2:42,” named after a verse in the Bible. The meetings started back in 2024 after Pentecost Sunday after Seals had a vision to gather other pastors and share initiatives to help Clinton and Sampson County.

“Eventually he was given a concrete lens after reading some passages in the book of Acts,” Rives said of Seals. “Chapter 2, Verse 42 talks about gathering together and praying together and just being in the word together, and that’s how we got our name.”

According to Rives, the meetings slowly grew from meeting at the coffee shop, to alternating in between each other’s churches every week. As a result of the meetings, the group has been able to help organize events for their community in their time of need. In the 2024 election season, the pastors held a community communion to help bring the community together in the name of worship. Rives said that the group is currently planning another communion in the following months.

The meetings have not only brought the pastors closer to the community and God, but also each other as well. Several of the group members testified that they had now found a shoulder to cry on in each other.

“The sharing is a big part of this,” said Benton. “Sharing our needs and our desires and our hopes for our congregations, plus the friendships. I’ve expanded my sphere of influence sixfold today in terms of people I know and can call on in the community. So, just knowing whose here and these people, if I needed something or wanted to ask something I could. I feel like I could just pick up the phone and call Matt or Katie and say ‘Help me. Pray with me.’ I think that’s part of the revival of the church. Just us coming together.”

Currently the group is doing something of a book study on Tod Bolsinger’s “Canoeing Through the Mountains,” which draws similarities between the Lewis and Clark Expedition and Christian leadership. For example, just like Lewis and Clark had to adapt to the wild in order to survive, preachers may need to adapt to the unknown in order to properly be there for their congregation. Each week the group picks a chapter from the book and discusses it in length.

This session was led by Benton, and the group discussed the purpose of the church and how they can better function to get people to know Jesus Christ. Benton, a preacher at West Clinton Freewill Baptist Church, just recovered from time in the hospital.

“I was in the hospital Saturday and preached on Sunday,” said Benton. “I’ll tell you what, the Lord and the Holy Spirit just came over me and it was a hallelujah hoedown. We had young’uns running everywhere, babies crying and I said ‘Let them cry, it’s the sound of the future.’”

The pastors are always looking to add to their circle. If any pastors are interested in joining the next session, you can reach Matt Seals at 910-417-9660 for information regarding the next meeting.