Animal shelter offers reduced adoption fees Aug. 4-5

Tatiana is a playful tuxedo cat, who was the Pet of the Week last week at the animal shelter.

The Sampson County Animal Shelter may not be overcrowded — yet — but time is running out for a number of cats and dogs who need to find their forever homes. As a result, the shelter is offering discounted adoptions on Monday and Tuesday, in hopes of avoiding euthanasia for animals who would make great new furry family members.

“We’re not overcrowded, but we have quite a few good animals up for adoption,” said Shelter Director Anna Ellis. “As a way to hopefully prevent euthanasia, we’re trying to adopt them out. We’ve got some really good animals right now that need homes.”

Cats and dogs will be available for a $40 adoption fee, a $60 discount from the usual $100 price tag. The summer adoption event will take place Aug. 4-5, 1-5 p.m. at the animal shelter, which is located at 168 Agriculture Place in Clinton.

The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, a yearly veterinarian exam, rabies vaccine if the pet is old enough, and flea treatment, Ellis said.

Currently, the shelter houses about 100 animals, pretty evenly divided among cats and dogs, with about 85 of those available to adopt. “They are not all adoptable,” Ellis shared. “Some are quarantined, feral, or are dangerous dogs, and unfortunately they have to be euthanized.”

She pointed out that she alone makes the decision on which animals are put down, and it’s not an easy choice to make. “I’m the one who makes that decision,” she said. “I don’t want to put that on any staff member. I carry that burden.”

The Sampson animal shelter tries to keep its euthanasia rate as low as possible, she stressed. “Right now, it’s at about 35 percent,” Ellis said. “We have feral cats and fight dogs, and those who are sick. The reality is, we’re always going to have cats and dogs that are not adoptable. It really depends on the health and the age of the animal when it comes in.”

In order to adopt a pet, individuals must be 18 years of age or older, and must provide a valid driver’s license. “We’ll do the paperwork there,” Ellis stated. “It only takes about 10-15 minutes.”

And while animal shelter staff cannot know for sure what type of home they’re sending an animal to, Ellis said she hopes the new pet parents will be responsible ones. “Owning a pet is basically like having a child in a lot of ways,” she said. “You have to make sure you’re financially stable enough to care for that pet. You have to take into consideration medical bills, food, shelter, etc. And also, perhaps most importantly, make sure they’re up-to-date on their vaccines, especially rabies.”

In addition to pet adoptions, the animal shelter offers $10 rabies shots for cats and dogs, which is especially important for outdoor pets. “It can be very sad if an outside pet has contact with wildlife that has rabies or some other disease,” she stated.

Ellis said she’s not opposed to animals being kept outside, but urged pet owners to ensure that there is shelter available should there be a storm or extreme heat. “We’ve had several calls about dogs being chained to a tree outside with no shelter and no water,” she said. “People should realize it’s a lifelong commitment to have a cat or dog.”

The county’s animal services department also receives a lot of calls about stray animals throughout Sampson County, Ellis reported. “The county is overrun by stray animals,” she stated. “It’s important for your pet to have a collar with at least a rabies tag, but it would be even better to have a tag with a phone number on it so people can contact you if your pet gets out. A microchip is also important so we can contact the owners.”

Ellis said she recognizes that not everyone is a dog person or a cat person, she just hopes that the shelter can find homes that will “provide the loving care these animals deserve.”

She shared that all of her animals at home came from the Sampson County Animal Shelter, and that sometimes, people can have a negative opinion of animal shelters and the way that cats and dogs are treated in shelters. “I can assure you, when they come here, they are loved and cared for,” Ellis said. “It makes us happy to see them adopted. It’s a different type of love with animal shelter pets. A lot of them may not have known that kind of love and care before. It’s just a very special thing.”

Animals available for adoption are posted on the Sampson County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page and website.

