Cpt. Marcus Smith clears up misconception of Sampson Co. jail and overdoses

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is addressing misinformation surrounding a recent medical call from the county jail that was initially dispatched as a possible overdose. According to law enforcement officials, the incident was ultimately determined to be a medical matter unrelated to drugs.

Captain Marcus Smith of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that while the call to 911 was originally categorized as a suspected overdose, the situation was quickly determined to be something else entirely.

“It was not an overdose,” Smith stated. “It came out as one, but it ended up being another medical issue.”

Smith explained that the individual in question was suffering from a viral infection, which led to symptoms serious enough to require hospital treatment.

“They had a viral infection, which caused them to exhibit signs they needed medical attention,” he said. “They were transferred to the emergency department for medical care.”

In response to public confusion, Smith emphasized that no overdoses have occurred in the Sampson County Detention Center so far in 2025.

“Contrary to some reports, there have been no overdoses in the Sampson County jail in 2025,” Smith said. “After investigation, it appears that some are confusing the jail with the state-run prison. I would refer questions regarding the state prison and overdose incidents to the NC Department of Adult Corrections.”

The sheriff’s office hopes the clarification will help correct the record and prevent further confusion between the two facilities.

The Sampson Independent reached out to the NC Department of Corrections Office of Communications for comment, but there was no comment by press time for this issue. See the full story later this week, with input from the Department of Corrections on the reported drug overdoses in the prison.