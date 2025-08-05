A textile manufacturer is locating a new facility in Clinton, bringing more than 100 jobs to the county within the next few years.

LG Textile Corp, a fabric developer and premium apparel manufacturer headquartered in Harrisburg, announced Tuesday morning that it will locate its new cut and sew facility at 409 Southeast Blvd. in Clinton. The facility should be operational by Oct. 1, after necessary upfits are made to the building. LG Chief Operating Officer J.C. Glenn stated that the company is actively seeking a larger facility to accommodate its projected growth.

The Clinton facility will create 60-80 new jobs this year, with an additional 130 positions projected for 2026 and 2027.

“We had looked at the old Garland [Brooks Brothers] plant, but could just never come to a deal with it,” Glenn said. “We met with some of the people here during that process. One of them told me they were going to have a prayer group to get us to come here. They were just so passionate. They’re what got us here — their love for the business.”

Glenn added that rumors of the garment industry in America’s decline are greatly exaggerated. “In the garment industry, the people are regarded as the best in the country,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about — the people.”

Company founder Lora Glenn, a 2023 graduate of NC State’s Wilson College of Textiles, continues a family legacy rooted in North Carolina’s textile industry. Her great-grandfather, R.B. Dawkins, operated textile plants in the 1930s and 1940s. Glenn has assembled a highly experienced leadership team, with most members having over 20 years of industry expertise. “One of the things Lora decided when we started this thing is, we’re going to take care of the people,” Glenn shared. “We don’t have to be millionaires, but we do have to take care of the people. The people want to be here. It’s hard to find that commitment these days.”

Dawkins was one of the inspirations for the Glenns to form LG Textile Corp. “My mama used to tell us about how everybody at the plant loved him,” Glenn said. “No one went without having a Christmas, or food on the table. Years ago, that’s what the textile companies used to be. That’s what we’re looking to get back to.”

The company’s expansion into Sampson County is part of its commitment toward producing 100-percent USA-made textiles, Glenn stressed. “There’s a lot more coming to the 100-percent USA-made movement,” he said. “We would love for everybody to be involved, from cotton farmers on down. The fabric can be made here and used here.”

The Made in the USA brand has gotten “diluted” over the past decades, according to Glenn, and the company plans to restore its former glory. “We want the 100-percent USA-made label to go on everything we do,” he said.

The new plant will manufacture high-quality apparel for premium and luxury brands. Fernando Herradon, who managed the Brooks Brothers plant, will lead operations at the Clinton facility. “People all know him and love him,” Glenn said. “The group of people worked there a long time.”

While some employees will transition from other facilities to Clinton, Glenn stressed that most of the jobs will be new positions. “We’ll be bringing in a lot of new people,” he said. “They’ll be sewers, cutters, and once we’re in a bigger facility, we’ll have warehouse managers.”

Sampson County Economic Development Director Ray Jordan shared that he and his team have been working with LG for the past 18 months to find a suitable location for the new facility.

“We’re proud they chose Clinton and Sampson County as the place to launch their next phase of growth,” Jordan stated. “Their decision reflects not only the strength of our community but also the commitment of our Board of Commissioners to fostering economic development and creating new opportunities for the people of Sampson County. I sincerely thank the Board of Commissioners for their leadership and continued support.”

County Commission Chair Allen McLamb credited the community for being able to bring a new industry to the area, and said he looks forward to the company’s growth within Sampson County. “This announcement highlights the strength of Sampson County’s workforce and our commitment to supporting industry growth,” he stated. “We are excited about the new jobs this project will bring and look forward to a strong partnership with LG Textile as they begin operations in Clinton.”