Union band defunded but not defeated

The band room at Union High School was filled with a chorus of instruments Friday Sept. 18, a sound you’d expect to hear regularly coming from that classroom, but as of the 2026-27 school year, band is no longer a part of the curriculum at both Union middle and high schools, so during the school day that room stays quiet.

But former Union Middle band instructor turned Union Intermediate third-grade teacher Lori Morgan won’t let a lack of funding stop her or her students’ passion for music, and the band room is filled multiple afternoons a week as the commitment to “keeping band alive” is in action.

On Sept. 18, clarinets Monserrat Gonzalez, Edwin Reyes, Natalia Covarrubias, flutes Eduardo Reyes, Jocelyn Ruiz Valasco, Jamely Lopez Ramirez, Caira Carrion, trumpets Lane Blackburn and Perry Highsmith, alto saxophones Damian Lopez and Jocelyn Koehler, and percussion Isabella Jones and Zachary Morgan were gathered for practice, which the middle schoolers ride the bus to the high school to use the band room a couple afternoons a week.

When asked how the students felt about the changes to band, they had a lot to say.

“Sometimes I can’t come to practice because I have sports practice,” Monserrat Gonzalez explained, sharing why band not being a part of the school day limited her involvement.

“Them taking band out of school makes it harder to practice,” shared seventh-grader and alto saxophonist Jocelyn Koehler, who explained that not only is it harder to schedule practices for the band as a whole, but the lack of regular class instruction and requirements makes it difficult to keep individual practice a part of her daily routine.

“It’s harder to get people in band; it’s a more complicated process,” the seventh-grader added, exasperation clear in her voice.

Zachary Morgan isn’t even in middle school yet, but as the son of band director Lori Morgan, the fifth-grader is already passionate about music —specifically percussion. He shared that “it’s harder to get people in percussion” now because students don’t have the chance to be exposed to it in class.

All the students echoed one sentiment: “I liked it how it used to be,” taking turns to share that their schedule includes five classes a day, and they used to get to have band every other day, alternating with other electives like gym.

Union High School freshman Lane Blackburn shared how important band is, and that it’s something you learn over time, making it hard for current students to improve with less instructional time, as well as creating barriers to new students getting involved with band at all.

Blackburn shared that right now he is the only high schooler in the band at all. “I had friends who quit because the program was taken out of school,” he said dejectedly.

“Band is an important part of the middle school experience,” stressed Koehler.

“I’d be bored all the time if it weren’t for band,” explained Gonzalez. “Band is the only thing that gets me out of the house.”

“Bring it back. It’s a good activity, not just sports,” Blackburn urged, with many of the other students echoing how unfair it was to lose band.

“I just wish the band had more funding, so we could get more people,” Koehler added.

Band director Lori Morgan added how many opportunities band provides students — to build skills, relationships with peers at their own school and other schools, and to get out in the community.

“That’s my favorite part, getting out in the community,” stressed Blackburn.

“There are things you can do in band that you can’t do anywhere else,” Morgan emphasized.

“Would you get rid of gym?” Blackburn questioned.

“Sports?” Koehler added. “It doesn’t make sense she stressed.

“The key word here is opportunity,” emphasized Morgan.

Two Union High graduates who are a part of the football coaching staff stopped by the band room to share how their time in the Union band impacted their lives.

Cody Millen, a 2017 graduate and lead percussionist, defined the Union band as “small but powerful,” and stressed all band taught him about leadership.

James Faison graduated from Union High in 1995, and shared when he was put in middle school band in sixth grade it was “unbeknownst to me I had a gift.”

“I played the snare, but I couldn’t read music. I played it all by ear,” Faison shared telling the students how important discipline is in band, and that even though the class doesn’t exist anymore the students should still be dedicated and they can succeed.

“It can lead to opportunities. You’re a representation of the school and the county.”

Morgan asked Faison his perspective as a football coach.

“It’s a loss not having the band on Friday nights,” stressed Faison. “Something’s missing.”

“There’s camaraderie between the band and the football team,” added Morgan, sharing that she was doing all she could do to have the middle school band at as many games as possible.

“This group is going to take care of each other,” the teacher stressed.

Morgan shared that she now has to come up with the entirety of the funds for the band program, down to paying the bus drivers and fuel costs to transport the students from the middle school to the high school anytime they have afternoon practices. While a short distance, each expense adds up, the teacher stressed.

Why did Union lose its band program?

“Daily enrollment dropped in the Union district,” Morgan said with dismay. “You can’t cut math or reading, but they had to cut something, so band was it.”

The way public schools are funded by the state of North Carolina depends on their enrollment numbers. These numbers documented at the beginning of the school year determine the next year’s funding. In 2024, state funding reached a record high of 60 percent in North Carolina, with federal funding providing 17 percent of school’s needs, and local funding 23 percent according to NC Department of Public Instruction.

DPI has specifications in place about how many teachers schools are allotted per students enrolled, which limits what individual schools can do when faced with a cut to state-provided funding to pay teachers.

Lori Morgan is now teaching third grade at Union Intermediate School, a change from her career as a middle school band teacher. Yet she is still showing her band students what it looks like to not give up on what matters to you. She is seeking funding anyway she can to “keep band alive,” she explained, sharing that she won’t give up on giving Union middle schoolers the chance to be in band, something she believes is an integral part of the middle school experience.