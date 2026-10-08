Local BCCCP offers help with cancer screenings

Breast and cervical cancers continue to affect women across our communities, but regular screening and early detection can make a significant difference in outcomes. The Sampson County Health Department (SCHD) offers the North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (NC BCCCP) to help eligible women access important breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.

Breast cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women and remains a leading cause of cancer-related death. Cervical cancer was also once a leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. However, the widespread use of routine cervical cancer screening has significantly reduced the number of cervical cancer cases and deaths. These improvements demonstrate the importance of recommended preventive screenings and early detection.

The goal of BCCCP at Sampson County Health Department is to reduce illness and death associated with breast and cervical cancers by improving access to screening, diagnostic services, and patient navigation for eligible women who may otherwise have difficulty obtaining these services.

Who may qualify?

NC BCCCP primarily serves women who meet program eligibility requirements, including those with household incomes at or below 250% of the federal poverty level and who are uninsured or underinsured for the services needed. The program places particular emphasis on reaching women who have not received recommended screenings and populations that experience disparities in breast and cervical cancer outcomes.

For breast cancer screening services, eligible women are generally ages 40 through 64. Cervical cancer screening services are available to eligible women ages 21 through 64, with priority given to women who have never been screened or have been rarely screened.

Depending on eligibility and individual needs, services available through BCCCP may include:

• Clinical breast exams

• Screening mammograms

• Cervical cancer screening

• Diagnostic testing and follow-up services when indicated

• Patient navigation and assistance coordinating additional care

What happens if

cancer is found?

NC BCCCP is a screening and diagnostic program and does not directly pay for cancer treatment. However, women who are enrolled in BCCCP and receive a qualifying screening or diagnostic service before a diagnosis may be eligible for Breast and Cervical Cancer Medicaid (BCCM).

BCCM may provide coverage for treatment of qualifying breast and cervical cancers, certain precancerous conditions, and breast reconstruction services.

Women who are diagnosed with breast or cervical cancer, or certain precancerous conditions, outside of the BCCCP program may also be able to receive assistance with determining eligibility and applying for BCCM if they meet applicable program requirements.

Take the

first step

Regular screening can identify changes before symptoms develop and can help detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. If you are due for breast or cervical cancer screening, the Sampson County Health Department encourages you to find out whether BCCCP services may be available to you.

To schedule an appointment with a Sampson County Health Department provider for screening or diagnostic services, call 910-592-1131, ext. 4001.

For additional information about BCCCP, eligibility, or available services, contact Shauntay Royal, Sampson County Health Department BCCCP Navigator, at 910-592-1131, ext. 4214.

Early detection matters. Make your health a priority and schedule your screening today.