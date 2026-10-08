Unity main focus of 25th NAACP banquet

Marcus Bass has traveled far beyond the Sampson County community that helped raise him.His work has carried him into leadership, business and civil rights advocacy and placed him alongside people from communities across the country.

But standing inside the Sampson Exposition Center Saturday night, Bass found something familiar — home.

And as the Sampson County native looked across a packed room at the 25th Sampson NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, what he saw gave him reason to believe his home county is continuing to move forward.

“The biggest feeling I feel right now is grateful,” Bass said. “Coming from a small town, oftentimes people don’t realize how meaningful these experiences are.”

Bass returned to Sampson County as the banquet’s keynote speaker, coming home not only as a civil rights and organizational leader, but as a husband and father able to reflect on the people and experiences that helped shape him.

“To be able to come back in my adulthood as a father, as a husband, as a business leader, as an organization leader, it means a lot that the people here in Sampson County have not forgotten what they’ve invested in me,” Bass said. “It is a humbling feeling.”

The evening carried the theme “Moving Forward Together in Unity,” words that became more than a slogan as speakers repeatedly returned to the need for cooperation across racial, political and generational lines.

For Bass, some of the strongest evidence of that progress was sitting directly in front of him.

Local government officials, law enforcement leaders, educators and longtime community figures were among those gathered Saturday.

“To see this place packed tonight in the rain, on a Saturday, during one of the biggest homecoming weekends in Sampson County, it says a lot about where we are and how far we’ve come as a county,” Bass said.

He pointed specifically to the presence of the sheriff, mayor, City Council members, school board members, police leadership and others.

Having those people at “one figurative table,” Bass said, carries significance at a time when division can dominate the national conversation.

“Together is the only way we can determine through unity where we’re going,” he said. “And I’m excited to see what that is going to look like based on the participation here.”

That call for unity also came from Sampson NAACP President Larry Sutton, who opened the evening by looking back at the branch’s history.

The local branch has been working in Sampson County since 1955, Sutton noted, and while circumstances have changed over those 71 years, he said the pursuit of equality and opportunity has not ended.

“We have worked in this community to make sure we found a way, and we still work to find a way to move forward together in unity,” Sutton said.

He detailed the branch’s work during 2026, from a New Year’s Day observance connected to the history of the Emancipation Proclamation to efforts involving youth, education and men’s health.

Sutton said strengthening the local Youth Council remains a priority, as does developing partnerships with churches to address health disparities among Black men and other men of color.

The branch has also worked to strengthen relationships with local schools and encourage greater parental involvement in education.

For Sutton, those efforts represent the practical work behind the banquet’s message.

“We’re going to take all of us working harder to do more to bring about this change,” he said.

Bass believes the NAACP continues to have a role in that work even as Sampson County becomes increasingly diverse.

He pushed back against the idea that the organization exists solely to advocate for Black residents, noting that the NAACP has been multiracial since its inception and that its civil rights mission reaches beyond any single group.

That is increasingly relevant locally as Sampson County includes growing Latino and Haitian communities alongside its longtime Black and white populations.

“Anybody that’s having issues with government, with their civil liberties, can look to the NAACP,” Bass said. “Not just because they’re members of the organization, but because the organization is truly set up to protect all individuals.”

He pointed to people navigating the criminal justice system, families seeking answers after the deaths of loved ones and those who believe they have been denied educational opportunities as examples of people who continue to seek help from the organization.

Even as membership organizations compete for participation in a changing society, Bass said people continue turning to the NAACP when they believe their rights have been violated.

“It is an organization that has withstood the test of time,” he said.

History — and what society does with that history — was also central to remarks from the evening’s emcee, Bree Newsome Bass.

Newsome Bass became nationally known through her activism surrounding the Confederate flag in South Carolina in 2015. The Confederate battle flag was ultimately removed from the South Carolina State House grounds that July following years of opposition from the NAACP and an intensified push after nine Black worshippers were murdered at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. (NAACP⁠)

During Saturday’s program, she credited much of her understanding of that history to her grandmother, who was born and raised in Greenville, S.C.

In an interview during the banquet, Newsome Bass said growing up around her grandmother helped her understand how recent much of the nation’s civil rights history truly is.

“She always made sure that I knew that history and how recent all of that was,” Newsome Bass said.

That understanding helped shape her decision to take action in 2015, she explained.

“I really believe that everybody, you’re going to have a moment in life where you have to take a stand,” she said. “That was one time where I was in place and in position where I could act.”

The connection to Sampson County has also become personal for Newsome Bass.

During the program, she described it as a “second home” through her marriage to Marcus Bass and said it was an honor to support the work of the local NAACP.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling added another dimension to the evening’s discussion, speaking about the importance of making Sampson County a place where young people can envision a future.

His remarks focused on keeping families connected to the community and creating opportunities that allow younger generations to remain or return home — much as Bass did Saturday.

And for Bass, returning provided a chance to see the county from a different perspective.

“No place is perfect,” he said. “But I think this place makes growing up and the childhood experience that much more meaningful.”

He has met people from across the country, Bass said, but there remains something distinctive about the relationships formed in the place where he grew up.

“There’s something about Sampson County hospitality, Sampson County people, relationships,” he said. “It’s a microcosm of life right here in this little slice of city.”

Perhaps the clearest picture of Saturday’s theme, however, was not found on the program or spoken from the podium.It was in the room.

People from different backgrounds, professions and political viewpoints gathered beneath the same roof for an organization born out of the struggle for civil rights.

Bass said national politics can often make the country appear hopelessly divided, but communities do not have to accept that division as inevitable.

“People are no longer just listening to CNN and Fox News,” he said. “They’re no longer just hardcore Democrat, hardcore Republican. They realize we have to come together to solve some of these issues.”

For one night, Bass said, his hometown offered an example of what that can look like.

“I think that’s what tonight represents.”