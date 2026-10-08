Officers don pink badges to support breast cancer awareness

Clinton police officers can be seen wearing special pink badges throughout October in honor and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We just started them this year,” Lt. Donald Fisher explained at the police station Monday. He recalled that the badges arrived the last week of September.

“A few of us here at the police department have breast cancer survivors in our families,” Fisher said.

“Along with wanting to help honor any survivors or people battling breast cancer in the community, we just want to be able to show our support for them,” he added.

Fisher said his grandmother is a breast cancer survivor.

All Clinton police officers started donning the pink badges Oct. 1 and will wear them through the end of the month.

“There are some (other) departments that do it,” Fisher said regarding the pink badges.

He attributed the badges starting this year to “the new command staff — Chief Adrian Mathews and Asst. Chief Jesse Kittrell — that’s the reason we started it this year … it was brought up, and everyone agreed to do it.”

The pink badges are flex badges with Velcro backs so officers can easily attach the badges to their uniforms.

“I know several members in the community that have survived breast cancer,” Fisher said, “so it means a lot to me just to help support the community.”

Chief Mathews explained Tuesday morning that the idea for pink badges came about last year as the department was looking ahead to “breast cancer awareness and autism awareness coming up, and some of the things that we could do to show our support.”

The chief noted that none of his family members or people close to him have fought breast cancer, to his knowledge.

“Breast cancer affects a lot of women; it affects our community, and we want to just show that we care,” Mathews stated.

The pink badges, he emphasized, are “a reminder that (breast cancer) can affect anyone.”

“Chief and his assistant chief, Kittrell, did all of the processing,” Lt. Noemi Jacobs recalled. “Of course, it has to be approved to make sure we’re all on board with it … we support it because who wouldn’t want to?”

She stressed that the pink badges are “just a small gesture for raising awareness” in an interview Monday.

“I know that amongst us officers, we all don’t talk about or share experiences, but on my husband’s side … he has an aunt that is kind of going through it. She’s had remission a couple of times, and so — the badge, for me — when I look at it, I think of her, and how I hope she gets through it … that she has a bunch of grand-babies, and gets to be able to enjoy that a little bit longer,” she said.

Jacobs acknowledged that, like herself, she’s sure some of the other officers also have a family member or friend who is battling breast cancer.

“It’s not just the person with the cancer who struggles”, she noted. “It affects everybody.”

Jacobs said there had been ideas about how to show support in the past.

“I think we’ve always had ideas,” she remembered. “Like, maybe a pink (patrol) car … I know we’ve talked about a car, wearing maybe a pink ball cap … but the badges — I think they look amazing; they’re like a metallic color. I thought they stand out, and I think a couple of our girls who started wearing them on Oct. 1 got a bunch of compliments.”

Jacobs specified that those officers would have been Sgt. Brianna Martinez and Sgt. Autumn Lockamy, “soon to be Corp. Lockamy,” Jacobs noted.

“They were the first ones to put it on, and I thought it was nice that it was the females,” Jacobs recalled.

“You know, we’re big on pink — most of us — and so I thought that was very nice. They came back to the office and they were very happy with it, and they’ve got more ideas, so we’ll see what next year holds,” she added about the future.

“The metallic color really gives it a unique look,” Jacobs reflected on the pink badges.

Officer Tyler Graham stopped by the station Monday afternoon to allow a picture of him adjusting his pink badge.

“My mother-in-law actually had (breast cancer) in 2018,” Graham confided afterward. “She had it, so (wearing the pink badge) does mean something to me.”

Jacobs commented that Clinton police officers “always talk about being supportive in our community, and this is another way” to demonstrate that support.

“It catches everybody’s attention, and you know, they may not say a compliment or anything, but we know it’s noticed, and for those in the community that are maybe related (to someone with breast cancer) or going through it (personally), they feel the support,” she said.