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Garland board holds lickety-split meeting

By Dylan Atwood [email protected]
in ,
Mayor Ralph Smith Jr. speaks to Commissioner Shavonia West during last month’s meeting. Following the approval of last month’s meeting minutes and a brief closed session regarding personnel, in which no decisions were made, the board ended their meeting Monday night in under 10 minutes. Dylan Atwood | Sampson Independent

Mayor Ralph Smith Jr. speaks to Commissioner Shavonia West during last month’s meeting. Following the approval of last month’s meeting minutes and a brief closed session regarding personnel, in which no decisions were made, the board ended their meeting Monday night in under 10 minutes.

Dylan Atwood | Sampson Independent

Garland Mayor Ralph Smith Jr. and the town’s Board of Commissioners had a lightening fast meeting Monday, closing the door to the public for a few minutes, approving the minutes and talking about the Saturday parade.

In less than 10 minutes, the town’s business was done and members were packing up to head home.

After the minutes from last month’s meeting were approved, the board went into closed session regarding personnel. Smith stated afterwards that no action was taken during that time. He did not discuss the issue.

The mayor then recounted to the board that the Garland Community Day this past Saturday was “wonderful; it was great.”

He added that the parade “turned out a lot better than I thought it would, honestly. We used to have them years ago, but this one was no comparison. It was just so much bigger for people — it was just outstanding. I loved it.”

Following comments about the parade, the meeting promptly concluded.

“It was quick tonight,” the mayor commented after the meeting.

“We didn’t really have anything on the agenda, and I reckon that’s a good thing,” he chuckled.

“It’s nice to have that every now and then,” Smith stated.

Content writer Dylan Atwood can be further reached at 910-249-4617 as well as [email protected]