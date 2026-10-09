Schools to benefitfrom opioid deal

Money stemming from one of the nation’s most devastating public health crises will soon be put to work inside Sampson County Schools, where local leaders hope prevention and early intervention can help students before their struggles become something more serious.

Sampson County commissioners have approved the use of opioid settlement funding for a school-based initiative aimed at mental health awareness, substance-use prevention, early intervention, family engagement and student well-being.

The initiative comes at a critical time for Sampson County Schools, following the expiration of funding for Project Activate at the end of September. That program, spearheaded by Andrea Rouse, brought an assortment of mental health resources, student programs, staff support and other opportunities into the district.

The new initiative will not simply continue Project Activate under another funding source; it will require redesign. Because opioid settlement dollars carry specific requirements governing how they can be spent, the program had to be redesigned to place greater emphasis on prevention and early intervention related to mental health and substance use.

But for school and county leaders, it provides an opportunity to preserve an important part of the work.

The county’s latest allocation was presented Monday by Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson, who oversees the local opioid settlement process alongside the county’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee.

“When we found out that Ms. Rouse was losing her mental health funds for the schools, we immediately contacted Ms. Rouse and Ms. Robinson to see if we could get those funds into the schools,” Commissioner Lethia Lee said.

The proposed school initiative was identified at $263,349 per year in Robinson’s presentation, with the program scheduled to operate through June 30, 2028.

Its focus will be on students in grades six through 12, with an emphasis on identifying those who may be at greater risk of mental health or substance-use and connecting them with appropriate intervention, treatment and support before those problems escalate.

Robinson explained that focus fits within the larger purpose of the opioid settlement — not only responding after someone develops a substance-use disorder or suffers an overdose, but investing in strategies that may prevent those outcomes in the first place.

The goal, Robinson noted, is to identify students and families who may need assistance and create connections to referrals, treatment and other services.

“Hopefully, on that basis, we can offer some referrals and treatment and those kinds of things to break that barrier,” she added.

For SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, the funding represents both an investment in students and another example of partnerships becoming increasingly important as school systems contend with limited resources.

“I think it shows the commitment that our county has for students and for student mental health and student well-being,” King said. “School districts, our funding is always looked at being cut, and we try to stretch every penny and dollar. Anytime we can get community support in a grant like this is always a bonus and a win for all kids.”

King credited Rouse with continually searching for resources that can benefit students and employees, something that became a hallmark of Project Activate.

“Ms. Rouse’s dedication, her passion comes from who she is as a human being,” King shared. “When we talk about good people, she’s one of those good people that we talk about that are dedicated, that are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that our students get what they need.”

That includes making sure students arrive at school prepared not only academically, but mentally and physically, he emphasized.

While Project Activate encompassed a broad range of programming, its mental health component became particularly visible through efforts supporting students and employees coping with grief, trauma and other challenges.

Lee said seeing that work firsthand was one reason she pushed for Rouse to pursue the opioid settlement funding when the previous source was coming to an end.

Rouse still had to go through the application process like any other applicant, Lee stressed. The proposal was reviewed locally and had to meet requirements governing opioid settlement expenditures.

Robinson explained that the Health Department does not unilaterally determine where the county’s settlement money goes.

Applications are reviewed by the county’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee before moving through the Board of Health and ultimately to county commissioners for authorization.

The money originates from nationwide litigation involving companies accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic. North Carolina and its local governments are receiving portions of settlement agreements and bankruptcy resolutions, with the money restricted to approved efforts addressing opioid misuse, addiction, overdose, treatment, recovery and prevention.

Robinson noted that Sampson County received more than $1 million in opioid settlement funding during 2023-24, and additional distributions are expected over a period of years.

Some of that money is already being put to work.

The county has undertaken naloxone distribution, putting the overdose-reversal medication into the hands of people who use drugs and those most likely to be present when an overdose occurs. Officials are also working to establish a post-overdose response program designed to connect overdose survivors with addiction treatment, recovery support, harm-reduction services, primary health care and other resources.

The school initiative adds prevention and early intervention to that work.

For Robinson, that is important because opioid-related overdoses and deaths remain a problem in Sampson County even if the crisis no longer receives the same level of public attention it once did.

“We do have a lot of deaths from overdose here in Sampson County,” Robinson acknowledged. “It’s not talked about a lot, but we do.”

That lack of visibility can create another challenge, she emphasized. Even resources such as naloxone are unfamiliar to some residents who could one day need them.

“When we talk about naloxone and how to use it, people don’t have a clue what we’re talking about,” Robinson stressed.

She hopes the county’s developing post-overdose response effort will eventually allow teams to reach people following an overdose and begin connecting them and their families with treatment and other assistance.

The settlement funding, Robinson explained, provides an opportunity to attack the problem from several directions rather than waiting until someone reaches a crisis point.

That is where the school initiative comes in.

North Carolina’s opioid settlement framework specifically allows funding for early-intervention efforts involving children and adolescents struggling with problematic drug use or mental health conditions. Those efforts can include programs and training involving students, parents, caregivers, teachers and school employees.

Lee believes the need for that support is evident inside classrooms.

“The students are the main focus,” she said. “They may not need the mental health procedures all over, but they need to be talked to and try to get them back on the right track.”

When behavioral or emotional problems go unaddressed, Lee maintained, they can affect more than the individual child. They can interfere with a teacher’s ability to teach and other students’ ability to learn.

“Mental health is something that’s needed in our school system,” Lee emphasized. “A lot of people don’t realize it that are not there.”

The school program may not be the last new local initiative supported by the settlement dollars.

Robinson said the county plans to issue requests for proposals that would allow other qualifying organizations to seek funding. Applicants would have to meet the requirements governing how opioid settlement money can be used, but the opportunity is not limited to schools.

The county got a relatively late start in opening the process more broadly as officials worked to understand the settlement rules, funding mechanisms and reporting requirements, Robinson acknowledged.

Now, she wants more organizations to know the resource exists.

“We hope to, through this committee, put out RFPs to different entities here in the county so that they can apply for this funding,” Robinson said. “It can be anybody if it meets the criteria for the funding.”

Under North Carolina’s opioid settlement agreement, local governments must maintain settlement proceeds in a separate special revenue fund and formally authorize how the money will be spent, including the strategy being funded, the amount and the period during which it will be used.

For Lee, getting those dollars into programs that can make a difference requires people throughout the county to know what resources are available and work together to secure them.

“You’ve got to partner because somebody knows more than you do, and somebody can help you as you apply for things,” Lee said. “And that’s important.”

In this case, that partnership means money born from the opioid epidemic will be used in hopes of reaching young people well before addiction, overdose or another crisis ever enters their lives.

And for a school district that had just watched one source of mental health funding disappear, King sees that as an opportunity worth embracing.

“When those two years are up, then we’d have to reconsider,” King said. “We’d have to look at what we’ve done with those funds and did it work, and if not, what do we need to do to change it? And if it did work, how do we continue it?”