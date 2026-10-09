Little Shop another SCT ‘must-see’

There are those who moan — and often loudly — that there is little to do in Sampson County. But the truth is, if those detractors would venture to Clinton’s Fayetteville Street to take in even one of the many productions offered by our own Sampson Community Theatre, they would see how wrong they actually are.

Friday night offered a textbook example, as the curtain rose for the second night of the Angela Martin-directed sci-fi comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors.

In fact, the local theater took on a life like that of a Broadway showhouse as the vocal talents of Margo Nance, Lily Wooten and Ruth Ann Parker, along with the ensemble of Teresa Castro, Scarlett DeLuca, Meagan Farthing, Rachel Harris, Angie McLamb, Addison Rackley, Chloe Roberts and Bradley Robertson, rose to the rafters during the opening number.

Toes were tapping and shoulders were pumping as the audience listened to the soft rock tune that set the stage for the remarkable night that clearly defined our community theater as the home of enormous talent.

As the production unfolded, every actor who appeared on stage offered believable performances that transported the audience from their SCT seats to Skid Row and the Mushnik flower shop, where they were introduced to a stellar portrayal by long-time SCT actor William Barefoot as Mr. Mushnik and equally strong performances by Greg and Logan Beddingfield as Seymour and Audrey.

Bravos also have to be given to the Beddingfields, no strangers to the SCT stage, who wore their characters like a sleek, form fitting love. They breathed vibrancy into their characters with words and songs that oozed professionalism. The husband-and-wife team brought an undeniable chemistry that drew their audience in and held them captive until the final bow.

Serving as a little comedy relief within the confines of the Skid Row story was Guy Padgett, another SCT favorite, who reprised his role as Orin Scrivello, DDS, offering both impeccable timing and the facial expressions that, even without words, conveyed much to the audience.

And then there is Audrey II, voiced by the delightful and exceptionally talented Ursula Herring, whose personality grows larger much as the plant she speaks for expands in girth.

Long-time thespian and director Martin, an incredible vocal and acting talent in her own right, earns kudos for an outstanding job as the play’s guiding hand. She brought out the best in her cast, showing, once again, her heart and soul delivered through each line her actors offered and each lyric they sang.

Taken separately, the vocals, the acting, the choreography and the sheer stage presence of each of the actors in Little Shop were extraordinary, but combined, the Sampson Community Theatre offering was a dynamic production that left the audience wanting more, the clearest sign of a success.

Those who missed last weekend’s performance, along with those who find there is nothing to do in Sampson, should catch one of the six shows left, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. and running through Sunday, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 in addition to the 7 p.m. shows. It’ll be a different cast, but we are certain they will bring this wonderful musical to life just as their counterparts did last week, with Martin still at the helm.

In fact, we guarantee that if you buy a ticket, grab some popcorn and support one of Sampson’s hidden treasures, you will find, as we did, that Little Shop, like so many of SCT’s productions, offers a great deal.