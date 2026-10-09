A hauntingly‘good time’

Downtown Roseboro will be the hub of Halloween spirit Saturday, Oct. 31 during the 3rd Annual Spooktacular sponsored by Rosie’s Pizza with costume contests, bat wing and brain eating contests, live music, games, and lots and lots of candy.

When Buffy Brashear opened Rosie’s Pizza and Pastries in 2024 she found out there wasn’t anything put on by the Town of Roseboro for the kids on Halloween. “We have to do something,” about that, she said at the time, putting her thoughts into action.

The Spooktacular was born, and while the first one was “thrown together,” according to Brashear, the team at Rosie’s along with Railroad Steakhouse and others, have made the event a permanent fixture on the town’s calendar.

The event will be on Halloween, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the band The Switch, performing from 4 p.m. until the end of the event. The Switch describes itself as a “premier party band” from Raleigh, with four members named Larry, Artie, Jeff and Dave who “like to have fun.” The band plays a mix of covers and original songs.

There will be contests for adults and kids, alike, with cash prizes totaling $1,500. Contests include best costume for adults and kids, and if you dare you can enter the bat wing and brain eating contests to see if you can eat the most chicken wings and spaghetti.

There will be carnival-style games — with candy as the prize — including a dime toss, fishing, noodle javelin throw, Sesame Street eyeball toss, and more, with a bounce house, food truck, Rosie’s Pizza, and “plenty of candy,” Brashear stressed.

“We’re setting up tents because this is a rain or shine event,” she added, explaining her hopes for the tents to provide shade from the sun if it’s hot that day as well.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Brashear assured, noting her excitement for the band. She shared that Charles Jordan, a power eater, will be coming as well. “He won’t be in the competition because he’d win,” Brashear assured, adding that he’d be “just for entertainment.”

“The first year we had no idea what to expect. We found out Roseboro doesn’t do anything, so we said we’ll do something,” the restaurant owner explained, adding: “we had 300 kids that first year. I’d never seen these kids before.”

“We can see there’s a need,” Brashear added, saying “the first one we threw together in a few days and the moms and kids were so thankful.”

“We’re hoping for other vendors, too,” Brashear added, acknowledging that there was still time for other food trucks to get involved.

When asked what Brashear would say to anyone thinking of coming to the Spooktacular, the restaurant owner stressed: “come out with your kids for a fun time. Support local businesses. It’s a community event, so come get lots of candy, and listen to a great band.”

She added, that this is an annual event. “I don’t think Spooktacular is going anywhere,” Brashear emphasized.

When asked about the Halloween event Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler said “I hope the children enjoy Spooktacular and get lots of candy.”

Roseboro Small Town Main Street Chairwoman Tyler Wise echoed the mayor’s hopes, saying: “we are so excited for an event created to allow the kids within the community a safe and fun time!” She added that she and town leaders are “so excited to see the stage being used for a community gathering spot.”

The stage area is right across from Rosie’s Pizza, located at 104 NE Railroad St. For more information, call Rosie’s at 910-627-3321, Brashear urged, ensuring “everyone is welcome,” at the upcoming Spooktacular.