Around 400 attend National Night Out

The Clinton Police Department and Newkirk Park Planning Committee hosted the annual National Night Out at Newkirk Park Tuesday evening. An estimated 400 people, including vendors, attended the event this year. Multiple officers spoke about the turnout.

“The turnout is great,” Chief Adrian Mathews remarked during the event.“Every year it gets bigger and bigger, and we just enjoy coming together with the community to have a good time.”

Everyone who attended was able to receive tickets for free Italian ice and funnel cakes. A total of 349 food tickets were tallied afterward.

“I think we always have a great turnout,” Lt. Noemi Jacobs commented.

Jacobs attributed the turnout to the “vendors, the school system, the hospital, the YMCA … you know, everybody that’s here.”

The Clinton Fire Department had a tent at the event and handed out hats, stickers and fire safety information.

“All of the vendors, I try to gear it towards community,” Police Administrative Specialist Cameron Bryant emphasized.

Bryant and Jacobs organized National Night Out together.

Mental health and home health resources had tables at the event. The NAACP and the Department of Social Services staff also had information available.

Jacobs noted that law enforcement agencies were represented at National Night Out, as well as Emergency Services.

“I think it’s great that everybody shows up,” she added. “I think that us showing up encourages people to come see us.”

Jacobs oversaw National Night Out this year but attributed much of the credit to Bryant.

“She does a lot of the communicating with people,” Jacobs stated.

“She really does a lot of the work — all the work … Ms. Cameron is very important to this event.”

She emphasized that Bryant is her “right hand” when it comes to events.

“This is her baby, as she’s probably said before,” Jacobs explained about Bryant’s role in National Night Out.

“I think she always does an amazing job, and I wouldn’t be able to do this without her,” Jacobs added.

“I’ve been putting the National Night Out together since 2022,” Bryant recalled.

Bryant said Jacobs has always assisted her with the event. With Jacobs being promoted to lieutenant this year, this was her first year overseeing the event.

“It’s been an experience,” Jacobs noted about overseeing the event. “I even gave the opening statement — I wasn’t aware of that til, like, an hour before.”

“That’s my fault,” Bryant laughed.

“But it’s always good,” Jacobs reassured.

Bryant talked about how this year’s National Night Out expanded.

“You’ve gotta make it bigger every year,” she said.

“This is our first year having face painting and the fairy hair. We’ve along the way added more bounce houses; I think we started out with one or two,” Bryant recalled.

There was a whole section of bounce houses at this year’s National Night Out, along with a car seat safety check that was offered for the first time.

“It has definitely grown since 2022,” Bryant remarked.

She explained that they try to plan for at least 400 people to attend National Night Out each year. This year, Bryant said they implemented collecting tickets to “kind of gauge how many we had. It’s pretty hard to eyeball,” she noted.

Bryant said she was “very pleased” with the turnout this year.

“I think it’s a great time,” she said during the event. “I love seeing the kids have a good time. This has really lit up a lot of faces this year so it’s been exciting,” she added, gesturing toward the line of people waiting for face painting and fairy hair.

She mentioned that next year she and Jacobs might invite church dance teams to National Night Out.

Bryant pointed out her daughters and explained how she tries to keep in mind what they would like to see. She gave Lt. Donald Fisher credit for suggesting the fairy hair.

“He brought it up in one of our meetings that his daughter loves the fairy hair,” she remembered.

“That’s how ideas are born,” Jacobs added.

“This is probably one of the best turnouts we’ve had in a long time,” Assistant Police Chief Jesse Kittrell stated as he stood among the bounce houses.

He emphasized that the event is meant to build relationships between law enforcement and the community.

“This is a way for us to do a positive event and engage the community,” he said.

Kittrell noted that everything provided for National Night Out was made possible through donations.

“When I first started, we didn’t do it,” he recalled about getting to see the event grow over the years.

“This the biggest (turnout) I’ve seen,” the assistant chief said.