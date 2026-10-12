Daughtercharged

One month after an 89-year-old Bradshaw Street woman died from injuries related to a house fire at her home, her daughter has been arrested and charged in what is now being called a murder.

Diane Lambert, 65, of 304 Ridgeway St., Clinton, faces charges of murder, first-degree arson and felony animal cruelty in the death of her mother, Mozzelle Hope.

She was taken into custody at the Clinton Police Department just after noon Wednesday, Oct. 7 and was later transported to the Sampson County Detention Center, where she remains jailed without privilege of bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Hope died one day after a fire at her Bradshaw Street residence, on Sept. 9. According to reports at the time, she was found unconscious in the residence when first responders arrived on scene, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. She was airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.

Few details are available about what transpired leading up to the fire at 1009 Bradshaw St., what caused the blaze or what led investigators to Lambert.

Clinton Police Chief Adrian Mathews said two days after the fire that the SBI had been called in to assist with the ongoing investigation because of the nature and seriousness of the case. Police, the SBI and Sampson Fire Marshal’s Office continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze, ultimately resulting in the charges against Lambert, he noted.

Both Clinton and area firefighters, along with city police, responded to the Sept. 9 fire scene after receiving the call, which came in at 8:46 p.m., and the blaze was quickly brought under control. Mutual aid was provided by Halls Fire Department, Herring Fire Department, Taylors Bridge Fire Department, Turkey Fire Department, and the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton.

First responders at the scene on Sept. 9 noted that when they first arrived, they observed heavy smoke visible in the single-family residence and immediately began a search of the residence.

During the search, Mathews noted in a report that firefighters located Hope inside and immediately removed her from the home. The woman was taken by helicopter to the UNC, where she later died.

She apparently was home alone at the time of the fire, which investigators believe could have started in the kitchen area, though no final information on the origin has yet to be confirmed.

Mathews would not comment on those early findings this week.

Detectives were notified Sept. 11 that Hope had died from injuries sustained in the fire, turning the case into a fatal fire investigation.

Authorities have not released additional details concerning what investigators believe led to the fire or the circumstances surrounding the felony animal cruelty charge.

Fire Chief Hagan Thornton and Mathews both extended sympathy to the Hope family and appreciation to all those involved in bringing the fire under control and working the investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and hope they find comfort, strength, and peace in the days ahead,” Thornton said.

The fire chief offered thanks to his department and the firefighters providing mutual aid the night of the fire, citing teamwork as the key. “We would like to recognize the Clinton Fire Department for its rapid response and professionalism in managing this tragic incident. The dedication, skill, and commitment demonstrated by CFD personnel exemplify the very best of public service.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Halls Fire Department, Taylors Bridge Fire Department, Herring Fire Department, Turkey Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, and the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office for their invaluable assistance and support on the scene. Their teamwork, courage, and commitment to serving others were instrumental throughout the response.”

Mathews concurred, saying he, too, was appreciative of the way the departments came together to handle the fire and investigate the case.

“This tragedy serves as a reminder of the strength of our public safety community. We are grateful to all first responders who worked together with professionalism, compassion, and unwavering dedication during this difficult situation,” the police chief said.

The investigation, Mathews said, is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact Clinton police at 910-592-3105. Anonymous information may also be submitted by texting 847411 and beginning the message with “tipcpd.”